Texas Dominates Incarnate Word, 16-4

Not much needs to be said about this one.

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Texas Baseball hosted a mediocre Incarnate Word team and absolutely dominated the Cardinal.

Texas won this one 15-4, scoring 13 total runs in the first three innings.

It really was a mixed bag of scoring for Texas. They walked, they bunted, they had base hits and they greatly benefited from two major UIW errors and another few misplays that could’ve been charged in the E column.

In the first, Texas used an Ethan Mendoza leadoff double and good base running to score two runs on just the one hit.

In the second, it was all about the bunts, with Jayden Duplantier and Ashton Larson each reaching on perfectly placed sacrifices to the left side. Walks, HBPs and a Casey Borba double + error cleared the bases as Texas would register six runs in the inning.

The top of the third was the only problematic inning for Texas, as a bad Aiden Robbins error led to two unearned runs scoring, though starter Kade Bing did allow the first two base runners on base and was charged with an earned run for the first. His only real mistake in 2 1/3 was that four-pitch walk to start the inning.

But Texas added another six runs on nine base runners, none on extra bases, in the bottom half, and the run rule was on with a 14-3 lead after three innings.

The next few were quieter, with the teams trading runs in the fourth and fifth. Hudson Hamilton was great for Texas in 1 2/3, and Carson Tinney rewarded him with this extra bit of run-rule insurance:

Ethan Walker looked solid, though he did give up a run on a pair of hits in his one inning of work. The fifth would end with this play:

In the sixth, Max Grubbs was flawless, and Casey Borba’s glove flashed for the second straight inning at third base. He’s playing at a Gold Glove level from both corners.

Ethan Mendoza would then take his turn at a bomb:

Brody Walls shut the door in the seventh, and Texas got this game done in 6.5 innings in pretty dominant fashion.

It was a nice night for the arms, as Texas got to learn a lot about some of its less-utilized arms from last weekend.

Bing got his first start of the year and is looking more comfortable with each appearance. Walker and Grubbs got a chance to throw after resting for a full week. Those two arms needed to be warm for the weekend series. And Walls continues to look like a pitcher that can impact the team late in the season, or at worst, a strong piece for the future of the club.

Jason Flores wasn’t used, which likely means they want to use him out of the bullpen again over the weekend. He pitched on Thursday against South Carolina. Michael Winter did not throw, marking a full month sinceh is last appearance. We doubt he pitches this weekend.

A lot of Texas’ bats got to stunt on the inferior UIW pitching staff. Mendoza’s and Tinney’s swings are supercharged right now, and they enter the weekend red hot. Anthony Pack, Borba, Temo Becerra and Ashton Larson all had good days at the plate. Aiden Robbins was the only concern, as he struck out twice and went hitless in three ABs. He seems to be reaching too hard for big swings.

Texas will be on the road again this weekend, but this time much closer, and much more hostile, than Columbia, South Carolina. It’ll be College Station, the first time Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle returns to the Texas A&M campus since leaving for the Texas job after their CWS finals appearance in 2024.

This should be one of the most thrilling and hate-filled weekends in college baseball all year.