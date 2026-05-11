Texas drops two spots in the D1Baseball top 25

After suffering a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, the Texas Longhorns dropped two spots to No. 6 in the D1Baseball top-25 released Monday morning.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Texas is 37-12 and 16-10 in SEC play with one more SEC series remaining against Missouri.

Texas lost Friday night’s game 5-1 to the Volunteers, then dropped game two 14-9. Texas rebounded on Sunday with a 13-6 win to avoid the sweep.

The Longhorns are now behind two other SEC teams in the rankings, including a squad in Auburn it took a series from on the road. The Tigers are No. 5, while the SEC leading Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No. 4.

SEC teams to make the top 25 included No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Texas, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 12 Arkansas, No. 13 Mississippi State, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 Alabama, and No. 19 Florida. Oklahoma, who was previously No. 24, dropped out of the rankings.

Teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 20 Coastal Carolina.

Another major poll, Baseball America, dropped the Longhorns from No. 3 to No. 6. Texas is the third highest ranked SEC team in the BA poll behind No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Georgia.

The Longhorns are off during the midweek before hosting Missouri for a Thursday through Saturday series in Austin to close out SEC play.