Texas drops two spots in the D1Baseball top 25
After suffering a 2-1 series defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, the Texas Longhorns dropped two spots to No. 6 in the D1Baseball top-25 released Monday morning.
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Texas is 37-12 and 16-10 in SEC play with one more SEC series remaining against Missouri.
Texas lost Friday night’s game 5-1 to the Volunteers, then dropped game two 14-9. Texas rebounded on Sunday with a 13-6 win to avoid the sweep.
The Longhorns are now behind two other SEC teams in the rankings, including a squad in Auburn it took a series from on the road. The Tigers are No. 5, while the SEC leading Georgia Bulldogs were ranked No. 4.
SEC teams to make the top 25 included No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Texas, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 12 Arkansas, No. 13 Mississippi State, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 18 Alabama, and No. 19 Florida. Oklahoma, who was previously No. 24, dropped out of the rankings.
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Teams from Texas’ schedule in the top 25 included No. 20 Coastal Carolina.
Another major poll, Baseball America, dropped the Longhorns from No. 3 to No. 6. Texas is the third highest ranked SEC team in the BA poll behind No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Georgia.
The Longhorns are off during the midweek before hosting Missouri for a Thursday through Saturday series in Austin to close out SEC play.
D1Baseball top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Auburn Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Oregon State Beavers
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Florida State Seminoles
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Oregon Ducks
- USC Trojans
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Florida Gators
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Oklahoma State Cowboys
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Boston College Eagles
- Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Cincinnati Bearcats