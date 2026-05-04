Texas Early Season Rankings Outlook

Early rankings are coming out. Here’s what some of the biggest voices in college football had to say about the Longhorns.

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The Quick Hitter Show, hosted by Evan Vieth and Nash Talks Texas, covers the latest developments in Texas Longhorns football rankings and the Texas baseball team’s recent performances. They begin by discussing the current college football landscape post-spring practice, noting that Texas is not ranked number one by major analysts this season, in contrast to last year.

The hosts analyze various preseason rankings, emphasizing a group of seven elite football programs likely to contend for the national championship: Ohio State, Oregon, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia, Indiana, and Miami. They also consider potential dark-horse teams like USC and LSU, while acknowledging the challenges first-year coaches face.

The conversation then pivots to Texas baseball, focusing on a crucial recent series against Mississippi State. Texas showed resilience by overcoming a significant early deficit to win a decisive game, boosting their national rankings and improving their RPI, which is key for postseason seeding. The hosts highlight the team’s ability to respond under pressure and praise standout players such as Casey Borba and Ethan Mendoza for their clutch hitting and improved confidence. They discuss the remaining schedule, setting expectations for a strong finish (at least 4-2) to secure a top-eight national seed and a favorable postseason path.

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