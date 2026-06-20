Texas earns commitment from top transfer catcher, Ian Armstrong

Texas has earned the commitment of Saint Mary’s transfer catcher Ian Armstrong.

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Armstrong was an All-WCC First Team selection for the Gaels in 2026 after earning second-team honors as a true freshman in 2025.

He was WCC Tournament Most Outstanding Player and a part of the ABCA All-West Region Second Team after totalling 16 homers in 58 games at Saint Mary’s.

The catcher led the team in OPS, slugging and home runs, most notably going 3/5 with three RBI in an elimination game win over UCLA in the Los Angeles Regional.

Armstrong is known for his combination of defense and power, ranking seventh in the nation in Defensive Runs Saved, fifth among catchers, while leading the WCC in homers.

All of this combines into the No. 22 player in the transfer portal, according to 64Analytics.

It’s a must-needed pickup for Texas, who will likely lose Carson Tinney to the MLB Draft and has already seen rising sophomore catcher Presley Courville enter the transfer portal.

Armstrong will join a catcher room with veteran Andrew Ermis and the potential pair of exciting freshmen Jax Robinson and Brady Murrietta.

Armstrong is Texas’ second commitment of the transfer portal cycle, and the first in multiple weeks after signing Texas Tech transfer Linkin Garcia on June 3rd.

The announcement comes just 24 hours after losing recruiting coordinator Nolan Cain to Texas A&M. Even without a head of recruiting, Texas has dipped its toes back into the portal waters.

Texas Longhorns 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

Transfers Out:

RS FR OF Will Hill

RHP Jadyn Furgason

RHP Cooper Rummel

C Presley Courville

Transfers In:

Texas Tech INF Linkin Garcia

Saint Mary’s C Ian Armstrong

Out of Eligibility:

RHP Connor McCreery

LHP Luke Harrison

RHP Ruger Riojas

INF Temo Becerra

UTIL Jayden Duplantier

OF Dariyan Pendergrass

INF Josh Livingston

RHP Max Grubbs

RHP Cody Howard

LHP Cal Higgins