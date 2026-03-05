Texas earns the Bowl Season Team Challenge title

The Texas Longhorns earned the 2025-26 Coca-Cola Bowl Season Team Challenge title, Bowl Season announced on Thursday. Texas earned the title by being the FBS program that successfully fulfilled the three criteria of on-field success, community service, and fan engagement.

“Congratulations to Texas on being named the 2025–26 Bowl Season Team Challenge Champion,” said Nick Carparelli, Executive Director of Bowl Season. “This award is designed to recognize the programs that best represent what bowl season is all about—success on the field, meaningful community impact, and passionate fan engagement. The Longhorns demonstrated a complete bowl season effort by excelling across all three pillars.”

Added Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte, “We’re extremely proud of Coach Sarkisian and our football program and thrilled to see them recognized for their outstanding performance at the Citrus Bowl. The way our team represented Texas throughout bowl week and on game day exemplified everything Texas Athletics stands for. Their commitment to the community and unwavering support of Longhorn Nation is truly second to none. Winning the Bowl Season Team Challenge Title is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and championship culture built within our program. It reflects the leadership of Coach Sarkisian and the first-class operation he has established and continues to build on.”

The Longhorns defeated Michigan 41-27 in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31, 2025. Arch Manning was 21-for-34 for 221 yards and two passing touchdowns along with two rushing touchdowns. Manning rushed nine times for 155 yards, and one of his rushing scores was a 60-yarder that sealed Texas’ victory. Christian Clark rushed 20 times for 105 yards and a touchdown. Jack Endries and Kaliq Lockett each had receiving touchdowns. Ty’Anthony Smith logged nine tackles with one for loss plus two interceptions. Wardell Mack also recorded an interception.

To satisfy the community service core pillar, Texas hosted “Day for Kids.” Players “spent the morning engaging with children from across the Orlando area, including youth from the West Lakes communities surrounding Camping World Stadium, one of the event’s designated impact focus areas. By dedicating time and resources during bowl week, Texas reinforced its commitment to service and to using the bowl experience as a platform to positively impact local communities beyond the field,” per the release.

For fan engagement, Texas led all teams in fan participation for Bowl Season’s Bowl Pick ‘Em.

Texas finished the 2025 campaign 10-3, recording the program’s third consecutive 10 win season under head coach Steve Sarkisian.