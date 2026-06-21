Texas earns third transfer commitment in Kent State OF Sawyer Solitaria

The Longhorns are on a roll.

[Sign up for Inside Texas and get 50% off Premium Access!]

Just one day after earning the commitment of high-profile catcher Ian Armstrong from Saint Mary’s, the Longhorns have added their third transfer portal commitment in Kent State OF Sawyer Solitaria.

Solitaria was the star player on a surprisingly high level Kent State team in 2026 that won 42 games.

In 2025, Solitaria was the MAC Freshman of the Year and a first-teamer, but his stats were good, not elite, as a freshman on the Golden Flashes.

That changed in 2026, when the outfielder mashed 16 homers for a .966 OPS, driving in 47 runners with 129 total bases. This earned him All-MAC second team honors as the team’s right fielder.

But Solitaria’s upside is much more enticing than his past, which was already promising.

At 6’5, 225 pounds, Solitaria has one of the most naturally powerful right-handed swings in the sport, and his isolated power numbers have room to grow.

Solitaria is the No. 53 player in the transfer portal and was one of the five best uncommitted corner outfielders. He also has the ability to play the corner infield.

He’ll join an outfield led by Freshman of the Year Anthony Pack, dual-sport star Jonah Williams, Ashton Larson and rising sophomore Maddox Monsour.

Solitaria is Texas’ third addition of the portal window, joining Texas Tech INF Linkin Garcia and Armstrong.

Texas Longhorns 2026 Transfer Portal Tracker

Last Updated 06/19/2026

Transfers Out:

RS FR OF Will Hill

RHP Jadyn Furgason

RHP Cooper Rummel

C Presley Courville

C Andrew Ermis

Transfers In:

Out of Eligibility: