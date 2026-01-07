Texas enters the fray for Vanderbilt WR Tre Richardson

Texas enters the fray for Vanderbilt WR Tre Richardsonby: Joe Cook22 minutes agojosephcook89Read In AppNov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images Texas is working to get Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson on campus this weekend, but the Longhorns are battling programs taking big swings for the speedy receiver.