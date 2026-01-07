Skip to main content
Texas
Join Now

Texas enters the fray for Vanderbilt WR Tre Richardson

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook22 minutes agojosephcook89
Untitled design - 2026-01-07T143541.391
Nov 8, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Tre Richardson (6) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Texas is working to get Vanderbilt wide receiver Tre Richardson on campus this weekend, but the Longhorns are battling programs taking big swings for the speedy receiver.

50% off your first year
then billed annually at $119.99/year
Inside Texas
+
+
One subscription: The best Texas Longhorns coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.