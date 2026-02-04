Texas escapes not-so-comfortable win at home against South Carolina

Texas entered tonight’s home matchup against South Carolina as 13.5-point favorites.

For those keeping up with the Horns MBB team this year, you’d be surprised to hear any SEC team could be that big of an underdog against an inconsistent, bottom-half-of-the-SEC Texas team sitting at 4-5 in conference play.

But that’s the kind of team South Carolina has been this season. Just 2-7 in SEC play with zero power conference wins in OOC play, the Gamecocks are the SEC’s lowest-rated team per KenPom, sitting at 88th in the country.

But as we’ve seen with the Longhorns all year, they have a tendency to play down to teams they should be beating. It cost them a game in the Maui Invitational against Arizona State and a home loss to Mississippi State in SEC play, which is terrorizing their NCAA tournament hopes.

While tonight’s game gave serious flashes of that loss to the Bulldogs, Texas held strong at the Moody Center, taking home an 84-75 win thanks to some clutch late shots.

The reason it felt a lot like that MS State game is that South Carolina stayed in this one late thanks to some individual heroics. Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson was dominant on offense, scoring a game and career-high 35 points, over 46% of his team’s total points.

“It’s tough to win when a guy gets 30, 35. We found a way tonight,” Texas head coach Sean Miller said. “We did limit their three-point shooting, and we took advantage of playing at home tonight.”

Texas’ biggest lead before the final minute was eight, and the Longhorns kept finding ways to allow South Carolina to cling on. South Carolina was within two with less than three minutes to go, but a spinning hook shot and a fast-break dunk by Dailyn Swain sparked the late winning effort for the Longhorns.

“It’s definitely natural. Knowing at the end of the game, in clutch moments, that the ball will end up in my hands,” Swain said. “Just feeling that confidence from my teammates, like in the time outs, they tell me to go score, go get a bucket, make a play for our team. And when I feel that, that belief from my teammates, it makes it that much easier.”

Texas turned the ball over 11 times, thankfully to the tune of just seven transition points, but Texas’ 19 fouls granted South Carolina 24 chances at the charity stripe, giving the Gamecocks 19 points. Matas Vokietatis fouled out, and was responsible for four of those Texas TOs. Guard Simeon Wilcher had four fouls of his own, and Swain lost possession four times, as well.

But this was a game that Texas ended up winning, mostly thanks to Swain and a balanced approach. He had another strong game, quietly reaching 20 points and 10 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season and his second in a row.

He was joined by Tramon Mark, whose quiet first half led to a strong second-half performance, scoring 15 of his 18 points and showcasing tremendous hustle while attacking the paint, collecting three offensive rebounds, two from his own shots.

“I thought that one of the story lines of the game is Tramon Mark,” Miller said. “You know, he’s been struggling offensively the last couple of games. His second half tonight, he was outstanding. He really was, and again, 15 points in the second half. It was great to see him step up and find his rhythm. We’re much more difficult to defend when he’s scoring.”

While Texas’ defense struggled with Johnson, they didn’t allow another shooter to work in tandem with the primary flamethrower, like the way MS State had with Hubbard and Epps.

It wasn’t a pretty win by any means, but it was a win nonetheless. Texas moves to 5-5 in SEC play, still in a position to make a run at the tournament. Texas almost has to win three of its next four after these two straight wins if it wants to make that run.

It started with a win at Oklahoma, and this Saturday is the first time Chris Beard returns to Austin since his departure in December of 2022. His Rebels are also in desperate need of some wins, and the Longhorn faithful will be loud and proud for his return.