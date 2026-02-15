Texas extends SEC win streak to four games with 85-68 win at Missouri

The Texas Longhorns have won four consecutive Southeastern Conference games after issuing the Missouri Tigers just their second home loss of the year on Saturday. Led by 25 points from Dailyn Swain, the Longhorns defeated Missouri 85-68 to improve to 16-9 overall and 7-5 in SEC play.

Texas was a quality 47.5 percent from the field and a decent 35.3 percent from three-point land. But Texas’ night at the charity stripe, especially compared to what Missouri did at the line, was a difference maker. The Longhorns were 21-for-23 from the line while Missouri squandered too many opportunities with a 20-for-27 night.

Fouls were a critical part of the contest, especially in the second half. Texas had four players log at least four fouls as part of a 22-foul night and a 14-foul second half. Missouri was whistled just as often, committing 19 fouls. Mizzou’s Anthony Robinson II was the only player to foul out. Texas took advantage, missing only one free throw after halftime.

Texas’ key contributors were money from the line throughout the game. Jordan Pope was 3-for-4 on free throws in an evening where he scored 15 points. Matas Vokietaitis was 7-for-8 from the line as part of a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double.

Swain remained Texas’ top player, scoring a game-high 25 points on 9-for-16 shooting. He was 4-for-4 at the line.

Another standout free-throw shooting performance came from Simeon Wilcher, who was 4-4 as part of a nine-point effort.

The Longhorns surged in the second half thanks to strong shooting effort from all points. While Missouri was 20-for-27 from the stripe in the second half, the Tigers were just 8-for-21 from the field and a paltry 1-for-5 from three. Meanwhile, Texas doubled up the Tigers with a 16-for-26 second half from the field. Texas was 4-for-8 from three-point land in the second half and 6-fot-17 overall, with Pope hitting two and Swain logging three makes from deep, respectfully.

The Longhorns also had a nine-point, six-rebound night from Nic Codie, who recorded 15 minutes without Lassina Traore available. Tramon Mark scored eight points to round out the scoring for Texas.

Texas had just seven turnovers and won the rebounding battle 36-26. Forty of Texas’ 85 points were in the paint.

Texas head coach Sean Miller, whose team was off during the midweek, identified defensive effort as the thing that would determine whether or not his team would make it to the NCAA Tournament. On Saturday, his team defended the three-point line well in the second half while also logging five steals and three blocks.

The Longhorns’ path to five-straight SEC wins has a purple and gold foe in LSU in the way. The Tigers have struggled mightily this season and are currently 2-10 in SEC play. On the other side of LSU is a trip to Georgia, a quality team but one the Longhorns defeated earlier this season by 20 points in Austin.

Those games will be critical in determining Texas’ NCAA Tournament seeding, as the Longhorns are inching closer and closer to feeling like they can wake up without worry on Selection Sunday. Eight wins in this year’s SEC looks like a number that should at least earn a spot in March Madness. One more win for Miller in his first season in Austin, and the Longhorns have at least that.

Before those games comes a road trip home from Columbia, Mo. Only one other team had gotten on the plane leaving Mizzou Arena with a victory in hand. Make it two after Texas logged its fifth double-digit win in conference play.