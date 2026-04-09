Texas F Nic Codie enters the transfer portal

Texas forward Nic Codie has entered the transfer portal. Codie, who just completed his sophomore season, averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 2025-26.

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Codie saw his minutes increase after Lassina Traore was ostensibly lost for the season. He went from the starting lineup, to very limited minutes in SEC play, to playing 15-20 minutes per game in the final stretch when Texas was on a run to the Sweet 16. Against Gonzaga in the round of 32, he scored a season-high 12 points in 26 minutes while also pulling down four rebounds.

During his two seasons at Texas, Codie has averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 43 games.

A member of Texas’ class of 2024 out of Carrollton (Texas) Newman Smith, Codie was ranked as the No. 65 overall prospect, the No. 7 power forward, and the No. 1 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Codie as the No. 84 overall prospect, the No. 12 power forward, and the No. 3 player in Texas.

The roster at a glance

Out of eligibility (6)

Eligible to return (8)

Portal (1)

F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg

The 2026 class (4)