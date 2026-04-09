Texas F Nic Codie enters the transfer portal
Texas forward Nic Codie has entered the transfer portal. Codie, who just completed his sophomore season, averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 2025-26.
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Codie saw his minutes increase after Lassina Traore was ostensibly lost for the season. He went from the starting lineup, to very limited minutes in SEC play, to playing 15-20 minutes per game in the final stretch when Texas was on a run to the Sweet 16. Against Gonzaga in the round of 32, he scored a season-high 12 points in 26 minutes while also pulling down four rebounds.
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During his two seasons at Texas, Codie has averaged 3.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.5 assists in 43 games.
A member of Texas’ class of 2024 out of Carrollton (Texas) Newman Smith, Codie was ranked as the No. 65 overall prospect, the No. 7 power forward, and the No. 1 player in Texas in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Codie as the No. 84 overall prospect, the No. 12 power forward, and the No. 3 player in Texas.
The roster at a glance
Out of eligibility (6)
- G Tramon Mark: 14.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg
- G Jordan Pope: 13.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.9 apg
- G Chendall Weaver: 5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg
- F Lassina Traore: 3.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Cole Bott (Walk-on): 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg
- G Brandon Taylor (Walk-on): 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.0 apg
Eligible to return (8)
- F Dailyn Swain (Declared for NBA Draft): 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg
- G Camden Heide: 5.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.7 apg
- G Simeon Wilcher: 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Declan Duru: 1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
- C Lewis Obiorah
Portal (1)
- F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg
The 2026 class (4)
- W Austin Goosby: No. 58 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 138 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins: Unranked