Texas Fall Camp Q&A: Freshman Playing Time, Ohio State, and AP Top 10 Predictions

With camp set to begin Wednesday afternoon, Inside Texas holds its weekly Q&A to discuss the latest that’s on the mind of community members. This week centered a lot on expectations for the younger players.

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Which true freshman will get snaps vs Ohio State? Which will get snaps vs A&M? – btown1110

Against Ohio State: RB Derrek Cooper, WR Jermaine Bishop, EDGE Richard Wesley (maybe), Kohen Brown (ST).

Against A&M: Those four, plus CB Samari Matthews, maybe LB Rocky Cummings and/or Tyler Atkinson. A guy like DB Toray Davis could find his way to special teams, and maybe even WR Chris Stewart.

What’s your best guess as to how the AP preseason top 10 will shakeout? I’m thinking Texas starts around 3-5. – DrewALine33

This is tough.

1. Ohio State

2. Notre Dame

3. Georgia

4. Texas

5. Oregon

6. Indiana

7. Miami

8. Ole Miss

9. Alabama

10. OU

I almost went with Notre Dame at No. 1. They have an easy path to the playoffs and a damn good defense and O-line. Ohio State has a strong (though still developing) QB, maybe the best player in the country, and a very high floor. The media just put Georgia over Texas to win the SEC so it stands to reason the Bulldogs will be ranked ahead of Texas. Oregon is loaded with talent and on a great roster cycle. Indiana and Miami won’t fall too far after last year’s playoff success. Ole Miss has an absolute gamer at the helm and sympathy from the media. I think the media is late in realizing the severity of Alabama’s slide. OU should probably be No. 8.

Which current backup would you predict to be starting by OU? – Joemalcom

Let’s go by position.

QB – No

RB – Who is the “starter?” The top two will rotate and Derrek Cooper will get early carries. I do think Cooper’s workload will increase throughout the year.

WR1 – No

WR 2 – No

WR3 – Outside chance, I guess, of Jermaine Bishop getting starter-level snaps but they love the matchups the three bigger WRs offer and Emmett Mosley has had a terrific summer. Still, Bishop and Daylan McCutcheon should play a lot.

TE – Starters are already somewhat interchangeable between Nick Townsend and Spencer Shannon but Michael Masunas will get his share of snaps.

LT – No

LG – If Laurence Seymore doesn’t live up to expectations, maybe someone else gets the nod. Seymore has impressed so far but he needs to do it in pads.

C – Very doubtful. Connor Robertson is the leader in the room (along with Goosby)

RG – No

RT – No

DE – Similar situation to running back with basically co-starters

Jack – No

DT – No

NT – Alex January and Ian Geffrard are co-starters. IDL is a three-man weave along with Hero Kanu.

Mike – Camp battle between Justin Cryer and Ty’Anthony Smith. Both will play a lot.

Will – No

Sam – No

Star – No, but Xavier Filsaime could play more than people think depending on matchups

CB1 – No

CB2 – No, though Warren Roberson is a baller and starter-level.

S1 – No

S2 – I don’t see anyone other than Derek Williams starting but he has some things to prove.

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