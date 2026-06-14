Texas falls in first game of College World Series to Georgia, heads to loser's bracket against Alabama.

Just one inning into its first game of the College World Series, the horrors of the Texas Longhorns in opening games in Omaha had already reared their ugly heads.

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Texas began the game striking out three straight times in the top half of the first, and three batters in for Georgia, they were already up 2-0. A close 3-2 walk to the leadoff man put a runner on for Texas starter Dylan Volantis, and a hung breaking ball dinged the foul pole at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha for three-hole hitter Rylan Lujo.

To make matters worse, Volantis would strike out the next batter, but a dropped third strike from Carson Tinney was overthrown, still 1 out.

A weakly hit single made it two runners on, and after a flyout, Volantis worked to a 1-2 count, but hit the next batter, one strike away from being out of the inning.

With the bases loaded, Volantis worked to 1-2 again, and forced a swing and a miss. Inning over.

But instead of a third out, Tinney let the ball escape again before airmailing it to first base, another two runs scoring.

It was a nightmare for Volantis and the Longhorns. He finished the inning at 41 pitches, and even with a two-run homer allowed, he was forced to complete five outs due to the errors from Tinney.

At 4-0, the momentum was all in Georgia’s hands, and starter Joey Volchko continued to deal.

Volchko struck out two in the second, another in the third and the side in the fourth, making it nine total through four innings.

Texas would add a run in the fifth to make it 4-1, and Volantis settled down entirely, to his credit. Georgia wouldn’t record a hit through the next five frames, and Volantis looked like his usual dominant self.

But in the seventh inning, returning on over 95 pitches, 3B Casey Borba committed an error, SS Adrian Rodriguez forced a throw to third on a fielder’s choice that wasn’t converted into an out. The next batter would hit a double, scoring a run, and a chopped ground ball would knock in another two from the next batter.

Volantis exited the game after 6 1/3 innings with seven runs on the board. Just two of them were earned.

For all the talk of Georgia’s tremendous offense, they had just four hits in that 6 1/3, two of which were weak grounders from Kenny Ishikawa.

But Tinney’s two errors in the first allowed two runs, and Borba’s error and Rodriguez’s decision added another three.

Even more of a problem for Texas was the way its lineup performed.

Through seven innings, the first four of the order were a combined 0-12 with eight strikeouts, a complete collapse from the best hitters on the team.

To Rodriguez’s credit, he was the only Longhorn, alongside Ethan Mendoza, who seemed to show up, making multiple strong defensive plays before the seventh and having two of Texas’ three hits through seven, scoring the only run.

Mendoza had two hits of his own, but exited the game after his second, clutching his right arm. There’s no ruling on his future availability as of the time this article was published.

It was about as perfect a night as you could have for the Bulldogs, as Volchko completed the game, saving the entire rest of the pitching staff. It was one of their more mediocre offensive performances of the year, and they still won comfortably over what was seen as their best competition to make it to the CWS Final.

But the team that showed up in Omaha tonight, donning gray and burnt orange, looked nothing like a unit ready to win a championship. The top of the order had its worst game of the season and showed questionable effort and discipline from start to finish.

Tinney and Borba’s errors were game-altering, as was their lack of fight at the plate, and those are two of the Longhorns’ most veteran players.

Texas moves to the loser’s bracket, facing off against Alabama in an elimination game on Sunday night at 6 P.M.