Texas falls in tragic fashion, loses in the final second to Purdue in the Sweet Sixteen

.7 seconds.

That’s what separated the preseason No. 1 Boilermakers, a team built on a veteran trio in their fourth year at the University, and the Texas Longhorns, a team that barely made March Madness, and yet found itself in the Sweet Sixteen.

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Most of the matchups favored two-seeded Purdue coming in: elite shooters, the best passer in the history of the sport and a double-big lineup that exploits the best in the Big Ten.

And yet, the difference in the game in San Jose was a tip-in from Purdue forward Trey Kaufman-Renn, falling through the basket with just .7 seconds to go. A Jordan Pope heave wasn’t enough, and Texas fell 79-77.

It was one of the most entertaining games of the entire tournament, a back-and-forth battle of two efficient and gritty offenses rarely giving an edge.

With 90 seconds to go, star point guard Braden Smith found his way onto the line, giving Purdue a three-point lead. He would miss the second, and on the other end, Dailyn Swain hoisted up a shot late in the clock, hoping to keep Texas within range.

It bounced off the rim, but into the leaping arms of Chendall Weaver, a put-back two to keep the Longhorns alive.

But on the other end, Smith found an isolation bucket, and with 24 seconds left, a Jordan Pope three barely missed. It seemed all but over.

Instead, Dailyn Swain tipped the ball towards himself and into a jump ball possession. Arrow in favor of Texas.

The Boilermakers fouled Matas Vokietatis, who has struggled at the line, on the inbound. Instead of misses, he was perfect, and Texas got another possession after Purdue hit their shots on the other end.

Swain had the ball in his hands, drove, and finished tough. AND 1. Fouling out Purdue C Oscar Cluff.

A game that looked heavily in Purdue’s favor was now tied with 11 seconds to go.

But as Smith took the ball in his own hands once again, he drove on Chendall Weaver, who put up a tremendous effort defensively. The shot went up and off the rim, but Kaufman-Renn’s elite rebounding ability overpowered Swain, and he tapped the ball in. Seven tenths of a second to go.

It was another great game from the Longhorns against an even tougher opponent than before. Despite injuries affecting both Tramon Mark and Jordan Pope, the guard duo combined for 41 points, 29 of which came from Mark, an all-time performance for a Longhorn in the tournament.

But Matas Vokietatis’ foul troubles got to Texas, Cam Heide fouling out didn’t help either, and the hyper-efficient Boilermakers were able to abuse some advantageous matchups offensively.

Texas’ run ends in San Jose, but not without a fight. Three wins in five days leading up to the game the week before, and they gave the Big Ten champs a true run for their money.