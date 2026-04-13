Texas falls two spots to No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25
Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s return to College Station only lasted two games. After a Friday night 9-8 loss and a 11-4 shellacking on Saturday at the hands of the Aggies, Brazos Valley weather would not cooperate for the Sunday finale and game three was canceled. As a result, the Longhorns dropped two spots from No. 2 to No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25.
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Texas went 1-2 during the week with the one win being a 16-4 run-rule victory over Incarnate Word.
Texas A&M jumped from No. 18 to No. 10 in the poll. UCLA remained No. 1 while Georgia Tech and North Carolina slid into the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, respectively.
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Other SEC teams in the poll included No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 Alabama, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 20 Florida, and No. 25 Ole Miss. Teams from the Longhorns’ schedule in the poll included No. 7 Coastal Carolina.
The Longhorns are set to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday before hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide for a three-game set at UFCU Disch-Falk Field beginning on Friday.
D1Baseball Top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Texas Longhorns
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Oregon State Beavers
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Virginia Cavaliers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- USC Trojans
- Auburn Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Kansas Jayhawks
- Oregon Ducks
- Florida Gators
- UCF Knights
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- Boston College Eagles
- Ole Miss Rebels
SEC Standings
|conf
|cpct
|overall
|opct
|home
|road
|neutral
|strk
|Georgia
|11-4
|0.733
|29-8
|0.784
|23-7
|6-1
|0-0
|L1
|Texas
|9-5
|0.643
|27-7
|0.794
|19-2
|5-5
|3-0
|L2
|Texas A&M
|9-5
|0.643
|27-7
|0.794
|21-3
|4-3
|2-1
|W2
|Florida
|9-6
|0.600
|27-10
|0.730
|17-6
|9-4
|1-0
|W1
|Alabama
|8-7
|0.533
|26-11
|0.703
|18-4
|5-6
|3-1
|L3
|Ole Miss
|8-7
|0.533
|26-11
|0.703
|22-4
|3-5
|1-2
|W5
|Auburn
|8-7
|0.533
|24-11
|0.686
|17-7
|3-4
|4-0
|W1
|Arkansas
|8-7
|0.533
|24-13
|0.649
|15-8
|6-4
|3-1
|W4
|Mississippi State
|7-8
|0.467
|26-10
|0.722
|19-6
|4-3
|3-1
|L3
|Kentucky
|7-8
|0.467
|25-10
|0.714
|16-3
|9-7
|0-0
|L1
|Oklahoma
|7-8
|0.467
|24-11
|0.686
|14-5
|6-6
|4-0
|W2
|Tennessee
|7-8
|0.467
|24-12
|0.667
|18-6
|4-5
|2-1
|W4
|Vanderbilt
|7-8
|0.467
|21-16
|0.568
|19-6
|1-5
|1-5
|L2
|LSU
|6-9
|0.400
|22-15
|0.595
|16-8
|3-7
|3-0
|L4
|South Carolina
|5-10
|0.333
|18-19
|0.486
|14-9
|4-8
|0-2
|W3
|Missouri
|3-12
|0.200
|20-17
|0.541
|11-10
|3-6
|6-1
|L3