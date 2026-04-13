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Texas falls two spots to No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook60 minutes agojosephcook89

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s return to College Station only lasted two games. After a Friday night 9-8 loss and a 11-4 shellacking on Saturday at the hands of the Aggies, Brazos Valley weather would not cooperate for the Sunday finale and game three was canceled. As a result, the Longhorns dropped two spots from No. 2 to No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25.

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Texas went 1-2 during the week with the one win being a 16-4 run-rule victory over Incarnate Word.

Texas A&M jumped from No. 18 to No. 10 in the poll. UCLA remained No. 1 while Georgia Tech and North Carolina slid into the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, respectively.

Other SEC teams in the poll included No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 Alabama, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 20 Florida, and No. 25 Ole Miss. Teams from the Longhorns’ schedule in the poll included No. 7 Coastal Carolina.

The Longhorns are set to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday before hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide for a three-game set at UFCU Disch-Falk Field beginning on Friday.

D1Baseball Top 25

  1. UCLA Bruins
  2. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  3. North Carolina Tar Heels
  4. Texas Longhorns
  5. Georgia Bulldogs
  6. Oregon State Beavers
  7. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  8. Florida State Seminoles
  9. Virginia Cavaliers
  10. Texas A&M Aggies
  11. Alabama Crimson Tide
  12. USC Trojans
  13. Auburn Tigers
  14. Oklahoma Sooners
  15. West Virginia Mountaineers
  16. Arkansas Razorbacks
  17. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  18. Kansas Jayhawks
  19. Oregon Ducks
  20. Florida Gators
  21. UCF Knights
  22. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  23. Arizona State Sun Devils
  24. Boston College Eagles
  25. Ole Miss Rebels

SEC Standings

confcpctoverallopcthomeroadneutralstrk
Georgia11-40.73329-80.78423-76-10-0L1
Texas9-50.64327-70.79419-25-53-0L2
Texas A&M9-50.64327-70.79421-34-32-1W2
Florida9-60.60027-100.73017-69-41-0W1
Alabama8-70.53326-110.70318-45-63-1L3
Ole Miss8-70.53326-110.70322-43-51-2W5
Auburn8-70.53324-110.68617-73-44-0W1
Arkansas8-70.53324-130.64915-86-43-1W4
Mississippi State7-80.46726-100.72219-64-33-1L3
Kentucky7-80.46725-100.71416-39-70-0L1
Oklahoma7-80.46724-110.68614-56-64-0W2
Tennessee7-80.46724-120.66718-64-52-1W4
Vanderbilt7-80.46721-160.56819-61-51-5L2
LSU6-90.40022-150.59516-83-73-0L4
South Carolina5-100.33318-190.48614-94-80-2W3
Missouri3-120.20020-170.54111-103-66-1L3

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