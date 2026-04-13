Texas falls two spots to No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25

Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle’s return to College Station only lasted two games. After a Friday night 9-8 loss and a 11-4 shellacking on Saturday at the hands of the Aggies, Brazos Valley weather would not cooperate for the Sunday finale and game three was canceled. As a result, the Longhorns dropped two spots from No. 2 to No. 4 in the D1Baseball top 25.

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Texas went 1-2 during the week with the one win being a 16-4 run-rule victory over Incarnate Word.

Texas A&M jumped from No. 18 to No. 10 in the poll. UCLA remained No. 1 while Georgia Tech and North Carolina slid into the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, respectively.

Other SEC teams in the poll included No. 5 Georgia, No. 10 Texas A&M, No. 11 Alabama, No. 13 Auburn, No. 14 Oklahoma, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 17 Mississippi State, No. 20 Florida, and No. 25 Ole Miss. Teams from the Longhorns’ schedule in the poll included No. 7 Coastal Carolina.

The Longhorns are set to face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Tuesday before hosting the Alabama Crimson Tide for a three-game set at UFCU Disch-Falk Field beginning on Friday.

UCLA Bruins Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets North Carolina Tar Heels Texas Longhorns Georgia Bulldogs Oregon State Beavers Coastal Carolina Chanticleers Florida State Seminoles Virginia Cavaliers Texas A&M Aggies Alabama Crimson Tide USC Trojans Auburn Tigers Oklahoma Sooners West Virginia Mountaineers Arkansas Razorbacks Mississippi State Bulldogs Kansas Jayhawks Oregon Ducks Florida Gators UCF Knights Southern Miss Golden Eagles Arizona State Sun Devils Boston College Eagles Ole Miss Rebels

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