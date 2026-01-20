Texas finishes No. 12 in the final AP top 25

Texas finished ranked No. 12 in the final Associated Press top 25, marking Steve Sarkisian‘s fourth consecutive ranked finish and third straight season ending in the top 15.

Sarkisian now has finished four of his five years at Texas as a ranked team. After completing the 2021 season unranked with a 5-7 record, the Longhorns were No. 25 in the 2022 postseason poll. Texas then logged back-to-back top-five finishes with a No. 3 ending in 2023 and a No. 4 finish in 2024.

Texas started the year ranked No. 1 in the AP poll before losing to Ohio State and dropping to No. 7. The Longhorns then ventured to Gainesville, Fla. ranked No. 9, only to lose to Florida 29-21 and drop out of the top 25 completely.

A win over No. 6 Oklahoma put the Longhorns at No. 21, and Texas worked its way back into the top 10 ahead of its trip to Georgia.

Texas, ranked No. 10, lost to the No. 5 Bulldogs and slipped back to No. 17. Wins over Arkansas and Texas A&M helped Texas jump to No. 14 in the AP poll ahead of bowl season. Texas’ win over No. 18 Michigan and other College Football Playoff events then put the Horns at their No. 12 spot.

Texas was ranked No. 13 in the final College Football Playoff rankings, several spots behind the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes. Miami earned the last at-large bid considering James Madison and Tulane were two of the four highest ranked conference champions and received automatic invitations to the CFP. Texas was the highest ranked 9-3 team

This is Texas’ fifth finish at No. 12 in the AP poll in program history. Other seasons where the Longhorns were ranked No. 12 in the final AP poll include 1979, 1990, 2000, and 2003.

Indiana was the unanimous No. 1 team in the final poll, followed by Miami. SEC teams in the top 25 included No. 3 Ole Miss, No. 6 Georgia, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Alabama, No. 13 Oklahoma, and No. 15 Vanderbilt. Teams from Texas’ schedule that made the last ranking of the year were No. 5 Ohio State and No. 21 Michigan. Texas finished the season with a 4-2 record against teams in the final top 25.

Final AP Top 25