Texas finishes No. 5 in the final D1Baseball top 25

The Texas Longhorns spent most of the 2026 season in the top five of D1Baseball’s rankings, and that’s where they will finish as well. The Longhorns ended the year ranked as the No. 5 team in D1Baseball’s top 25 after starting out as the No. 3 team.

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Texas finished the season 46-15 (19-10 SEC), making the program’s 39th College World Series appearance and winning a game in Omaha for the first time since 2021 and for the first time under second-year head coach Jim Schlossnagle. Texas lost to Georgia in an opening round game, defeated Alabama, then lost to Georgia again to send the Horns back home without the national championship.

Oklahoma, who started the year unranked, finished No. 1 after defeating No. 2 North Carolina two games to one in the best-of-three championship series.

Other SEC teams in the final top 25 included No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 3 Georgia, No. 6 Alabama, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 9 Auburn, No. 14 Mississippi State, No. 16 Florida, No. 17 Texas A&M, and No. 23 Arkansas.

Other teams from Texas’ schedule in the final top 25 included No. 13 Oregon.

Oklahoma Sooners North Carolina Tar Heels Georgia Bulldogs West Virginia Mountaineers Texas Longhorns Alabama Crimson Tide Ole Miss Rebels Troy Trojans Auburn Tigers Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets UCLA Bruins Kansas Jayhawks Oregon Ducks Mississippi State Bulldogs USC Trojans Florida Gators Texas A&M Aggies Florida State Seminoles Cal Poly Mustangs St. John’s Red Storm Little Rock Trojans Oregon State Beavers Arkansas Razorbacks Southern Miss Golden Eagles Oklahoma State Cowboys

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