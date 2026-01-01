Texas' first and second year players make the most of their Citrus Bowl opportunities

With so many opt-outs ahead of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, especially on defense, it became clear throughout December that a wide array of first- and second-year players were going to have a chance to contribute to Texas’ efforts against Michigan.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the NCAA Transfer Portal, Citrus Bowl Prep, and Coaching Turnover]

Contribute they did.

Colin Simmons, EDGE

Simmons had two tackles for loss with one of them being a sack. He was a consistent threat to the Wolverine offense.

Brandon Baker, RT

Baker once again started at right tackle and held his own against pressure. Though Arch Manning did more to nullify Michigan sack efforts, Baker was part of a blocking group that did not give up a sack, allowed two quarterback hits, and surrendered five tackles for loss.

Kobe Black, CB

Black did give up a touchdown early in the contest, but he finished with two tackles on the night in extended action.

Ryan Wingo, WR

Wingo did not finish the game but he notched four receptions for 64 yards.

Xavier Filsaime, S

Filsaime logged a tackle for the Longhorns

Wardell Mack, CB

Mack didn’t record a tackle but he had to fill in at cornerback and picked off Bryce Underwood late in the second half at a crucial juncture.

Zina Umeozulu, EDGE

Umeozulu had four tackles and a late sack of Underwood that helped Texas seal the game.

ZINA UMEOZULU WITHA STRIP SACK pic.twitter.com/94bgyvfvPW — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 31, 2025

Christian Clark, RB

Clark posted 20 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown with a long rush of 22 in his most extended action of the season.

CHRISTIAN CLARK IS IN FOR THE TOUCHDOWN!!!



Game tied at 10! pic.twitter.com/NOAOJlovuq — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 31, 2025

Parker Livingstone, WR

Livingstone had three receptions for 25 yards, including 21 yards after catch.

Jordon Johnson-Rubell, DB

Playing both defensive back and a situational linebacker role, Johnson-Rubell had a tackle on the evening.

Ty’Anthony Smith, LB

Smith was defensive MVP and Texas’ leading tackler with nine stops. He also had a tackle for loss and had two critical interceptions.

Alex January, DT

January was a rock in the middle of the defense and finished with three tackles.

ALEX JANUARY 3RD AND 1 STUFFED pic.twitter.com/Xo7NhvxllP — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 31, 2025

Jonah Williams, DB

Williams logged three stops in extended action at safety.

Lance Jackson, EDGE

Jackson started for the Longhorns in place of Ethan Burke and was credited with a tackle.

Kaliq Lockett, WR

Lockett had two catches for 35 yards in a pinch-hit role, but made his second 30-yard scoring catch count late in the contest.

ARCH MANNING, BLOODY, LIMPING, TOUCHDOWNNNNNNNNN



TEXAS LEADS 🤘 pic.twitter.com/EbRFWsmWHG — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 31, 2025

Kade Phillips, CB

Phillips started at corner and was Texas’ second-leading tackler with eight stops. He also had two tackles for loss.

For all the complaints about Phillips today, GREAT TFL HERE pic.twitter.com/lWZmwSMCaE — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 31, 2025

Elijah Barnes, LB

Barnes had three tackles plus a sack of Underwood early in the game.

Graceson Littleton, DB

Littleton, possibly the most veteran of players in his 2025 class, had six tackles and a pass breakup.

Graceson Littleton with a nice hit forcing a PBU pic.twitter.com/SNiZ8gUTWW — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) December 31, 2025

Michael Terry III, RB

Terry was a fixture on special teams and also logged a carry versus Michigan.

Nick Townsend, TE

Townsend had one carry for a loss of two yards but did bring in a reception for seven yards.

Smith Orogbo, EDGE

Orogbo had some late action.

Daylan McCutcheon, WR

McCutcheon did not start but he had one reception for four yards.