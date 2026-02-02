Texas focused on finalizing the depth chart

Texas wants to wrap up the roster build and get to work on a better season.

In this episode of the Quick Hitter Show on the Inside Texas YouTube channel, the hosts discuss recent developments and insights regarding Texas Longhorns sports, focusing mainly on football and baseball. They begin by celebrating recent basketball victories and preview the baseball season’s alumni game under chilly conditions. The conversation quickly shifts to Texas football offseason roster additions, particularly highlighting the new wide receiver Sterling Berkhalter and defensive tackle Elijah Ali. Both players are seen as depth additions, with Berkhalter expected to fill a backup role and provide needed size on the outside after several departures.

The hosts then analyze the depth and outlook of Texas offense, expressing satisfaction with skill positions but concern about offensive line depth and strength. They emphasize the importance of player development, particularly among freshmen from highly ranked recruiting classes of 2024 and 2025, noting the need for these players to mature athletically and mesh well in Will Muschamp’s defensive system. Strength and conditioning are identified as key offseason priorities, focusing on improving guard play and overall physicality without sacrificing speed or agility.

Switching to baseball, the hosts review the alumni game, praising the freshman pitching staff’s talent and composure, which they believe could challenge existing expectations and potentially reduce the reliance on veteran pitchers like Dylan Volantis. They discuss the outfield situation, noting some uncertainty but expressing confidence in players like Aiden Robbins and Jonah Williams. The hosts also highlight the versatility and athleticism of certain position players, including fast catchers and dynamic outfielders, projecting Texas baseball as a serious contender for postseason success.

