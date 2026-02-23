Texas Football adds multiple veteran staffers

In a tweet posted on X by the Texas Football account, it was revealed that the Longhorns have made numerous additions to the staff, many of which we were aware of.

Excited to announce new additions and staff promotions within our football program 🤘 pic.twitter.com/7fcvMZxAoW — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 23, 2026

The list included the additions of Will Muschamp and Jabbar Juluke, as well as role changes for the likes of Mike Bimonte and Jason McEndoo, but a few names had not been publicly announced until today.

The most notable on that list would be new Analyst, specifically for wide receivers, Billy Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has been a WR coach in college football since 1994, having made numerous stops around the country at top-tier programs.

In 2001, he found his way onto the Urban Meyer Bowling Green coaching staff, where he would stick with Meyer from Utah to Florida through 2009. He then left for the passing game coordinator and WR coach job at LSU under Les Miles, where he would spend two seasons.

He took a pitstop at Illinois before coaching at Mississippi State from 2013-17. From there, Gonzalez followed Dan Mullen back to Florida. He would coach for four years in Gainesville, working as both a passing game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator. When Mullen was fired, Gonzalez worked for a year at Florida Atlantic before moving back to Florida to coach the WRs from 2023-25. In 2025, he took over as the team’s interim head coach for the final five games of the season.

It was unknown what the coveted WR coach had planned on next, but as was revealed today, he will be a part of the 2026 Texas football staff, working directly with WR coach Chris Jackson and joining RB coach Jabbar Juluke from the Billy Napier staff.

Gonzalez has coached several notable receivers in his time. WRs like Andre Caldwell and Riley Cooper became NFL draftees and solid college receivers in his time at Florida, and Percy Harvin became known a star at Florida for his ability to be used both in the backfield and out wide.

At MS State, he led Fred Ross to school records and coached multiple 900+ yard receivers.

Then, back in Gainesville, Gonzalez coached future NFL first-round picks like Ricky Pearsall and Kadarious Toney, as well as current rising stars like Vernell Brown and Dallas Wilson.

Gonzalez brings with him over two decades worth of experience coaching at a high level, and is known for his intensity and extremely detail-oriented approach.

Outside of Gonzalez, Texas added another familiar game in the college football world, former Michigan TE coach Steve Casula.

Casula has coached in the college space since 2006, but made his first wave in 2019 as an analyst for the Wolverines. In 2022, Casula was the OC at UMass, before returning to Ann Arbor as the TEs coach in 2024-25.

Casula was an interim OC twice at Michigan, taking over for Kirk Campbell in 2024 and Chip Lindsey in 2025 for the Wolverines bowl games. Casula led Michigan to 27 points of offense against Texas in this year’s Citrus Bowl.

It was initially assumed that he would be joining Lindsey on Missouri’s staff, but it now seems Casula will take over the same position as Gonzalez, but for tight ends.

Casula’s most notable tight end is Colston Loveland, a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft who has quickly become one of the best at the position in the league. Two of Michigan’s top-five pass catchers in 2025 came from the TE position.

Announced staff updates:

Will Muschamp: Defensive Coordinator

Blake Gideon: Defensive Passing Game Coordinator, Secondary Coach

Jabbar Juluke: Associate Head Coach (Offense), Running Back Coach

Mike Bimonte: Passing Game Coordinator

Matt King: Assistant Strength Coach

Jason McEndoo: Senior Analyst (Offensive Line)

Kwahn Drake: Senior Analyst (Defensive Line)

Garrett Cox: Senior Analyst (Linebackers)

Malik Antone: Senior Analyst (Safeties)

Matt Moran: Senior Analyst (Specialists)

Billy Gonzalez: Analyst (Wide Receivers)

Steve Casula: Analyst (Tight Ends)

J.B Brown: Analyst (Specialists)

Jackson Ponder Analyst (Quarterbacks)