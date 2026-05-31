Texas Football Extends a Number of Offers After Elite Camp

The Texas coaching staff was busy handing out offers today after its annual Elite camp. The event affords the staff to fall in line with other schools, or either beat them to the punch, on offering the classes ahead.

Here’s a running list of public offers made today.

WR Sukora “SIP” Cooper, Panther Creek (Frisco, TX) – 2029

On a path to being one of the top handful of receivers in the country for his class. He’s taking the big step up in competition after moving over from private school. Oregon has offered after signing Jalen Lott in the 2026 class.

After a great conversation with @ciege81 I’m extremely blessed to say I have received an offer from Texas longhorns pic.twitter.com/kUfUJkCZEG — Sukora SIP Cooper JR (@SukoraC) May 31, 2026

EDGE Khalen Taylor, Ridge Point (Missouri City, TX) – 2028

An early eval for Will Muschamp and Johnny Nansen—Texas is Taylor’s biggest offer to date.

EDGE, Brayson Robinson, Manvel (Texas) – 2028

This offer should help Texas keep pace with the Manvel star after blowing up with offers this spring. A good overall athlete, Robinson also has a mature build for his age.

EDGE, Ezarian Fields, North Shore (Houston, TX) – 2029

The EDGE with exceptional length had a massive May despite his grade. He picked up LSU, USC, Baylor, Miami, TCU, and now Texas.

Easy mover:

TE Koleman Hendrix, Lubbock-Cooper Liberty (Lubbock, TX) – 2028

His brother Holton signed with Texas Tech in the 2024 class, though the Red Raiders have yet to offer hometown product. He’s been invited to camp at Ohio State as well.

WR Carter St. Junious, Manvel (Texas) – 2028

Texas was active with Manvel offers on the day. After going by the school earlier in the month, that’s no surprise. Kirk Martin’s squad is loaded for the 2026 season. St. Junious has too many offers to count.

CB Braylen Cunningham, North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX) – 2029

Cunningham already has a number of good offers as colleges flock to one of the top high school programs in the country.

EDGE Tyler Armstrong, Shoemaker (Killeen, TX) – 2028

Armstrong is a Top 200 player in the class and plays a priority position. Texas joins SMU, Tech, and others early on.

WR Ryan Wiley, Rockwall (Rockwall, TX) – 2028

After being spoiled with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rockwall now has Wiley in the 2028 class. Wiley’s a smooth receiver with good body control and hand-eye coordination.

CB Major Armstrong, Manvel (Manvel, TX) – 2028

A move-in from Jasper, Armstrong joins 2027 Texas commit Greedy James to give Manvel one of the best cornerback duos in the country. That’s three Texas offers for Manvel on the day.

RB Noble Williams, Alexandria (Alexandria, LA)

New Texas running backs coach Jabbar Juluke is known for his ties to Louisiana and his ability to identify talent early. Both are on display with this offer. Kid looks like a stud.

CB Dominic Butler, Allen (Allen, TX) – 2028

Texas follows Auburn as the second SEC team to offer the Allen product.

LB Israel Samuel, Lake Highlands (Dallas, TX) -2028

Samuel looks like a future difference-maker with elite athletic traits for linebacker as well as versatility. Tech and OU have offered.

After a great camp and conversation with @CoachSark I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from Texas, Thank God for it all @CoachNelly1391 @CoachStewLH #Agtg #OnlythroughGod pic.twitter.com/hXjcvwRzWa — Israel Samuel (@Israel__Samuel) May 31, 2026

DL David Dotson, Atascocita (Humble, TX) – 2028

Very big and physically mature at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, the only question about him as a football player is what position on the D-Line he ultimately ends up at.

[TWEET NOT LOADING]

OT Landon Ghea, Milton (Milton, GA) – 2029

His brother signed with Auburn in the 2025 class.

WR Rush Williams, Katy Jordan (Fulshear, TX) – 2029

Excellent genetics as his father Reggie was a stud at Washington and drafted No. 9 overall in the 2004 NFL Draft by Jacksonville.

LB Allen Kennett V, Santa Margarita Catholic (Rancho Santa Margarita, CA) – 2028

OT Ty Winn, Monsignor Bonner (Drexel Hill, PA) – 2028