Texas Football Fall Camp Preview: Special Teams Intel and Key Players

This morning we’ll discuss the third phase of football—special teams. Jeff Banks’ tenure has been characterized by big plays, both those created and those allowed. It seems like for every big Texas special teams play in a season, there’s a negative play or two, especially when playing Georgia.

I’m not a huge fan of aggregate special teams statistics as a measure of special teams quality. There are just too many different units, and the stats can be heavily skewed by one underperforming or overperforming unit—or even player.

Statistically, 2021 was Banks’ best unit, finishing No. 2. I don’t recall anyone discussing how great special teams were that year. 2024 was Banks’ worst year, finishing No. 135 nationally. I vividly remember how poor special teams were that season. Last year was better, though it’s equally remembered for Ryan Niblett’s returns and the Georgia onside kick.

If Banks can keep the big positive plays and show consistency everywhere else, that’s winning football.

Banks is a special teams coordinator in the truest sense. He scouts opponents like an offensive or defensive coordinator and then creates schemes and game plans based on the weaknesses he identifies. Typically, if you see Texas come up with a block, it was a good call, an individual or team effort, and a good scout.

The big Niblett returns against Oklahoma and Mississippi State were on the same call that Banks had worked on for weeks. Both required a little luck to pull off, but they were well executed and came in huge moments.

Kick Return

IT asked a source about kickoff returns and, specifically, why Texas’ punt return average (22.1, No. 1) was so much greater than its kickoff return average (15.7, No. 121), even though it was the same returner. While punt return touchdowns are more numerous than kickoff return touchdowns, kickoff return yardage should generally be greater than punt return yardage. How do you explain Texas’ massive imbalance?

A source indicated Banks had too many kickoff return calls, and Texas never got good at any of them. The source didn’t agree with my sentiment that Niblett had something to do with the difference.

With an offseason to troubleshoot, I expect Banks to get the kickoff return unit fixed. From the sound of it, both Niblettand running back transfer Raleek Brown will be back deep to return kicks. Brown has only had two kickoff returns since his freshman year, when he averaged 21.5 yards on 24 returns, but he’s obviously an explosive athlete with running back vision.

Key Contributors

The usage of Brown on kickoff return reminds us that Banks likes to put his star players on the field. Two of the most prominent players we’ll see on special teams this year are Jelani McDonald and Rasheem Biles. Both McDonald and Biles are threats to get a block. McDonald also adds a veteran presence to the field.

Ty’Anthony Smith and Jordon Johnson-Rubell also have experience. Johnson-Rubell should be on kickoff, kickoff return, punt, and punt return. I think he did that last year, too.

The gunners on the punt team will probably be Xavier Filsaime and Warren Roberson, though Niblett could factor in as well. All three have speed in abundance, while Roberson brings an extra measure of aggressiveness.

Lance Jackson will reprise his role on a couple of units.

Michael Terry has looked good on kickoff return because he’s athletic, physical, and willing to block.

Jonathan Cunningham is another younger player who should carve out a reliable role on multiple units.

True freshman Kohen Brown should be excellent on the kickoff team. He is very fast and aggressive. Another true freshman, Jermaine Bishop, may get a chance to return a few punts.

Specialists

Everybody wants to know about the kicker. I can’t predict how he’ll look if the game is on the line against Ohio State, but Gianni Septien has looked the part since his arrival. He has a strong, accurate leg, at least in practice.

New punter Mac Chiumento seems to be a perfectly fine replacement for Jack Bouwmeester.

Closing

The unit has plenty of playmaking ability in Niblett, Brown, McDonald, and Biles, but the group as a whole could just as easily be remembered for negative plays as positive ones if it continues to have mental lapses in key moments.