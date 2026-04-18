Texas Football Fan Day Open Practice Thread

The Inside Texas staff talks Texas Football’s open practice at Texas Fan Day:

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A ton of 2028 and 29 kids here today. I will say the highlight is meeting a ton of current player parents.

Mosley, Wingo working out with WRs

Lockett is the only one with his helmet off

Cam Coleman might be Davante Adams.

Lacey just made a really nice throw to Masunas in stride right against the sideline

Atkinson, Okpala, and Biles look really smooth going through drills on bags. No wasted movement.!

Hollywood and Raleek first kick return duo

In the first rep of spring practice, Raleek Brown takes a kick down the sideline and likely would’ve been out at around the 50, either from Gianni Spetic or Ryan Niblett.

Cooper second team kick return

Texas opens in 7 on 7, Arch Townsend Shannon Smothers Wingo Coleman

McCutcheon and Bishop first WRs off the bench, Brown first RB

Arch begins 0-2 before hitting Wingo on a quick stick route

Juice Cryer sticks with Emaree Winston on the seam route, nice PBU against Arch

KJ Lacey with a DOT to Jermaine Bishop down the seam. Beautiful throw and catch. Would’ve been a 40 yard TD

Daylan McCutcheon with a good hands catch on the sideline.

KJ with a dot to Bishop for 6.

Mascoe is very sticky in coverage—patient at the line, disciplined against the receiver’s first move, active with his hands, and consistently driving his feet the right way.

Right in the hip pocket of Wingo and Coleman on two routes he covered.

Seen good reps from Baker and Turntine on the OL, though mostly focused on 7 on 7

Cryer had exceptional coverage on one route down the seam. Checked three times to make sure it was him.

MJ Morris with a nice throw and even better shoestring catch from Kohen Brown. Don’t forget about him.

Cryer is ahead of Smith for these reps. Wouldn’t read too much into it but he’s out there with the 1s

Kohen Brown showing nice hands catching a ball by his ankles a corner route.

Kohen Brown good hands catch on sideline.

Arch with a chain mover to Cam Coleman. Then throws a fade to Ryan Wingo that lacked ball tracking.

Kosi Okpala with a PBU against Nick Townsend in the endzone. Sticky coverage

Bishop has been awesome so far. TD down the seam from earlier and just now ripped a contested catch and potential INT from Cunningham

Alex January with a great rep. Won with quickness.

Sticky coverage by Hayward Howard Jr on Chris Stewart on a whip route. PBU on the play

Onto 11 on 11, minus Arch

Big Geffrard and Kanu in on a stuff up the middle

McCutcheon had a nice catch from Lacey before that

They’re going tempo now. Short completion. Run for nada. Short pass attempt dropped by Townsend.

Nice in-cut completion to Berkhakter.

Raleek Brown with a really nice pickup on a perfectly timed Rasheem Biles blitz

Biles blitz flushed KJ. KJ is a player.

Man, Biles is different. Got pressure again

Biles blitzing a lot, this time Smothers picks him up.

This DL is going to be a problem for these passers, Lacey has had guys rushing him every play.

Ian Geffrarrd with his own impersonation refrigerator Perry, stuffing the middle!

Run defense looks comfortable. Jelani with a quick downhill trigger.

Mascoe is lockdown

Jamarion Carlton out there what a lot of starters.

Juice Cryer is everywhere. LB room confidence grows by the day

Defense is blowing them up.

Cryer moves well.

Daylan McCutcheon with the play of the day!

Beautiful tip-toe snag on the side of the endzone. Great hands. Impressive throw from Lacey