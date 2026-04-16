Texas Football Recruiting: Rivals Industry Ranking Update Features Longhorns Commit, Top Targets

Rivals has updated the Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2027 class, and Texas is right in the middle of it with a strong presence inside the top 20. The Longhorns already have a top-10 prospect committed and continue to trend with several of the nation’s top targets, including the No. 2 overall player and multiple elite skill prospects. With spring visits in full swing, the latest rankings only reinforce how well Texas is positioned early in the 2027 cycle.

Updated Rivals Industry 5-stars after the latest ESPN300 rankings release‼️



Read: https://t.co/utitMIKiOq pic.twitter.com/C0y57Uf5by — Rivals (@Rivals) April 16, 2026

Easton Royal | Wide Receiver | 2027 | New Orleans, Louisiana, Brother Martin High School

Texas commit Easton Royal is now ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the updated Rivals Industry Ranking for the 2027 class. He also checks in as the No. 2 wide receiver in the country and gives Texas a top-10 prospect already committed in the cycle.

John Meredith | Cornerback | 2027 | Fort Worth, Texas, North Crowley High School

Texas target John Meredith comes in as the No. 2 overall prospect in the country and the No. 1 cornerback in the 2027 class. Meredith is back on campus again this week for another visit, giving Texas more momentum with one of the top defensive prospects in the country.

Monshun Sales | Wide Receiver | 2027 | Indianapolis, Indiana, Lawrence North High School

Texas target Monshun Sales is ranked as the No. 7 overall prospect in the country and the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class. Sales recently visited Texas and later included the Longhorns in his top five, keeping the Longhorns firmly in the mix for one of the top playmakers in the country.

Kennedy Brown | Offensive Tackle | 2027 | Houston, Texas, Kingwood High School

Texas target Kennedy Brown checks in at No. 10 overall in the updated rankings. Brown is one of the top offensive tackle prospects in the country and gives Texas another major in-state target near the top of the 2027 board.



