The Way-Too-Early All-American team is loaded with Longhorns

ESPN released a Way-Too-Early All American Team for 2026 over the weekend. It’s full of Longhorns both new and old. Here are some thoughts and takeaways.

Texas Leads The Way

Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have five players on the first team and one on the “also considered” list. Can you guess who they are?

Arch Manning at QB, Trevor Goosby at tackle, Colin Simmons at EDGE are obvious, but transfer additions LB Rasheem Biles and WR Cam Coleman also make it. For Coleman to make it alongside Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith and above players like A&M’s Mario Craver is a big deal. People are expecting big things from the Manning-Coleman duo.

Fan favorite Ryan Niblett was included in the “also considered” category at returner.

Glass Breakers

I also think about the Texas players most likely to crack the final list with a breakout 2026 season. Linebacker Ty’Anthony Smith will have the chance to fully shine in a new defense and alongside a partner in Biles. Safety Jelani McDonald will look to make a giant leap in his NFL Draft status like Jahdae Barron did a few years ago. Ryan Wingo is still a ball of remarkable clay waiting to be fully formed

Rival Takeaways

The list is of course high on Sarkisian bugaboos, Georgia and Ohio State, and Texas Tech, the self-proclaimed Alabama of the Plains. The Red Raiders have seven (!) players mentioned between the first team and also considered list. Some of those names, like TE Terrance Carter, feel absolutely justified. While others seem more based on familiarity and transitive property, as in “this player in your same position played really well in 2025, now it’s yours so…” However, Texas fans saw firsthand last season that those jump-to-conclusions mats are faulty.

Who should be concerned? Probably Texas A&M and Oklahoma, for not having more obvious candidates. The Aggies have Craver, but no other names are mentioned. While the Sooners have only DT David Stone and K Tate Sandell. Of course it’s a way-too-early list, but fanbases can hurt themselves by trying to talk themselves into their own teams.