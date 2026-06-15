Texas Forced Into Survival Mode in Omaha

Texas took a game 1 loss to Georgia and needs to win out.

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The Quick Hitter Show with Evan and Nash covers a detailed breakdown of the Texas Longhorns’ disappointing 7-1 loss to Georgia in the College World Series opener. Despite holding Georgia’s best hitters to minimal damage and facing strong pitching, Texas struggled with its own offensive production and defensive miscues, particularly in the first inning.

Key moments included two costly passed balls and an error on a dropped third strike that allowed Georgia to extend its lead early. The Longhorns showed flashes of momentum, particularly in the fifth inning, but were unable to capitalize fully due to poor hitting at crucial moments, with multiple double plays killing rallies. The conversation pivots to mental preparedness, citing Texas’ struggles on the road and in opening games as a recurring issue.

Looking ahead, the hosts preview Texas’ upcoming matchup against Alabama, highlighting the importance of pitcher Ruger Riojas, who despite mixed success away from home, is seen as a firebrand who can energize the team. Both Alabama and Texas enter Omaha somewhat underwhelming, having not been tested thoroughly beforehand. While the earlier game against Georgia was frustrating, the hosts express optimism that Texas will rebound strongly, citing the team’s history of playing with intensity following a loss.

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