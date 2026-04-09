Texas forward Camden Heide plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal

Texas forward Camden Heide has decided to enter the transfer portal, per multiple reports. Heide, whose 2025-26 season was his first with the Longhorns, averaged 5.9 points and 2.7 rebounds this season, will enter the NCAA transfer portal, Draft Express reports.

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A transfer from Purdue, Heide shot 49% from the field, 45% from three, and 71% from the free throw line. Though he didn’t score in double figures after February 3, he hit important shots down the stretch in Texas’ run to the Sweet 16 including the game-sealing three-pointer late in the second-round win over Gonzaga.

Heide was a mainstay in the starting lineup for most of the year, starting 29 of 35 games and averaging 22.5 minutes per game.

Prior to Texas, Heide played two years at Purdue. He averaged 3.9 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 15.9 minutes per contest.

During the last portal cycle, Heide was ranked as the No. 202 overall prospect and the No. 37 small forward in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Heide as the No. 133 overall prospect and the No. 28 small forward.

The roster at a glance

Out of eligibility (6)

Eligible to return (6)

Entered portal (3)

The 2026 class (4)