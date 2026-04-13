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Texas forward Declan Duru enters transfer portal

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook2 hours agojosephcook89

Texas forward Declan Duru has entered the transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Duru, a freshman from Munich, Germany who played in Europe for Real Madrid before becoming a Longhorn, appeared in 12 games for Texas as a freshman in 2025-26.

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Duru averaged 1.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game. He saw action early in the season, including in the season opener versus Duke, but appeared in only two SEC games and logged two minutes after January 6.

A member of Texas’ class of 2025, Duru was ranked as the No. 203 overall prospect and the No. 56 power forward in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Duru as the No. 90 overall prospect and the No. 19 power forward.

The roster

Confirmed coming back (1)

Eligible to return (4)

Added via the portal (2)

The 2026 class (4)

Out of eligibility (6)

Entered portal (4)

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