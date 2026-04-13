Texas forward Declan Duru enters transfer portal

Texas forward Declan Duru has entered the transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Duru, a freshman from Munich, Germany who played in Europe for Real Madrid before becoming a Longhorn, appeared in 12 games for Texas as a freshman in 2025-26.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for 50% off! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

NEW: Texas forward Declan Duru Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/aTz3MLTxcj — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 13, 2026

Duru averaged 1.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, 0.4 steals, and 0.1 blocks per game. He saw action early in the season, including in the season opener versus Duke, but appeared in only two SEC games and logged two minutes after January 6.

A member of Texas’ class of 2025, Duru was ranked as the No. 203 overall prospect and the No. 56 power forward in the Rivals Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Duru as the No. 90 overall prospect and the No. 19 power forward.

The roster

Confirmed coming back (1)

C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg

Eligible to return (4)

Added via the portal (2)

F David Punch , TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg

, TCU: 14.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.0 apg G Isaiah Johnson, Colorado: 16.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 3.0 apg

The 2026 class (4)

W Austin Goosby : No. 58 per Rivals

: No. 58 per Rivals F Bo Ogden : No. 45 per Rivals

: No. 45 per Rivals G Joe Sterling : No. 138 per Rivals

: No. 138 per Rivals C Coleman Elkins: Unranked

Out of eligibility (6)

Entered portal (4)