Texas gets blown out by Texas A&M, lose series in Schlossnagle's return to College Station

It took nearly 2.5 hours to decide the ball game between Texas and Texas A&M in College Station, and somehow, we had only finished one inning.

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Texas scored in the top half of the first, but A&M responded with two in the bottom half, recording only one out. With two in scoring position, rain hit Aggieland and play was suspended until 4 P.M., two hours after first pitch.

When we returned, Luke Harrison remained on the mound for Texas, over 90 minutes since his first pitch.

He resumed the AB from before, and on a 3-2 pitch, it looked like Harrison had gotten a much-needed punch out with a beautiful front door slider. Instead, what seemed like a clear strike was called a ball, loading the bases.

The next batter would strike out, making it two outs. Harrison could get out of a delay and a jam and keep Texas alive against a powerful Aggie lineup.

Instead, six runs later, he was taken out of the game without a third out.

That walk proved costly, as a two-out double gave A&M a 4-1 lead. A walk to the nine-hole hitter was the last thing Harrison needed, as two more XBHs brought the Aggie run total to eight. Max Grubbs had to finish the frame.

That was all she wrote for the series, truthfully. Texas A&M would finish the game up by the same amount they were in the first, taking home the win 11-4 and giving Texas its first series loss in SEC play.

Texas left that first inning in an 8-1 hole, feeling the rowdy and bubble-filled Aggie crowd who knew they had a series win right in front of them.

The Longhorns would only add two runs in the next five innings, both solo shots from Aiden Robbins and Josh Livingston, but A&M would end up extending the lead further than seven in the sixth. Up 9-3, with Texas clinging to any hope of a comeback, Caden Sorrell demolished a no-doubter to left center.

You feel for Brody Walls, who gave up the two-run shot. For the second-straight weekend, he had been asked to do the dirty work after a starting pitcher struggled in an already blowout game, but he pitched admirably.

Outside of the homer, he gave up no other hits or runs in 3 2/3, and made a serious case to be a leverage arm in future weekend games.

But that’s about where the positives end for this Longhorn lineup.

Casey Borba continues his slumping ways, now 0 for his last 19 in the SEC with 11 strikeouts in his last 13 at-bats. His final AB of the game was a double play to match his seven Ks on the weekend.

Ethan Mendoza did have a leadoff double in the first, but he, Temo Becerra and Jayden Duplantier were hunting fly balls far too often. Texas’ contact bats were popping everything up.

Texas’ offense hasn’t been able to string together big innings in these two games, rarely walking and never scoring more than two in an inning over the last two games. Somehow, even with 17 hits and seven homers, they’ve only scored 12.

But the bats are clearly not the issue. Texas got alright returns from Ruger Riojas and bad ones from Harrison as starters, and the Friday bullpen was a major issue. Grubbs and Walls are probably the only two pitchers with any sort of positive returns from the first two games of this series.

The Longhorns need a big reset on Sunday, hoping to steal a win and keep their dignity. The goals and aspirations are still the same after the series loss, but this was a gut-punch and reality check against your bitter rival. Texas has a lot to improve on if they want to take itself seriously as a team that can contend in Omaha.