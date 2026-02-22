Texas gets hot from three in rout of Miss State

Texas defeated Vic Schaefer’s old team, Mississippi State, 92-42 on Sunday.

The Longhorns started off hot from deep, draining eight three-pointers in the first half. Jordan Lee got the Horns going early with two triples, then the rest of the team joined the party. Madison Booker went 3-3 from behind the arc in the first half, with Teya Sidberry and Aaliyah Crump each adding one. Texas took a 50-18 lead into the half after Booker hit a buzzer-beating three-point shot. They stayed hot, with Lee knocking down five total in the game, and Crump finishing with two. Texas hit 11 of 21 from behind the arc. The Horns also shot 53% from the floor.

Texas’ 11 made three-pointers tonight mark the most since the game at UTRGV on 12/20/23. The Longhorns also hit 10 threes on Thursday against Arkansas. According to UT’s official cumulative statistics, which only goes as far back as the 2005-06 season, this is the first time Texas has had back-to-back games with 10+ made threes. Outside shooting has been a major weakness for recent Texas teams, heavily contributing to losses to teams like South Carolina.

Defense also played a huge role in the Horns’ domination, holding the Bulldogs to 8 points in the first quarter and 10 in the second. In fact, for much of the first half, Mississippi State had more turnovers than points, with 17. The defense stayed tough, only allowing 13 and 11 points in the third and fourth quarters respectively. The Bulldogs finished with 28 turnovers. The Longhorns also held MSU to 14% from three.

Texas wasn’t perfect by any means, with MSU’s zone and inbound pressure causing 9 turnovers in the first half, and 16 total. But stifling defense and elite shooting easily made up for them. Texas also had double the rebounds of Mississippi State, with 40, including 18 offensive rebounds.

Madison Booker had 23 points on 67% shooting, including the aforementioned 3-3 from deep. She also led Texas with three steals.

Ashton Judd, who didn’t play in the first half, came out to begin the third quarter and had a great second half, starting with back-to-back steals, and a fastbreak layup. She finished with 11 points and six rebounds.

Jordan Lee had 17 points, including 5 made threes.

Breya Cunningham, who did not start in favor of Kyla Oldacre, played very well off the bench. She gave Texas 4 points and 12 boards.

At halftime, the players from the 1986 Texas women’s basketball team, who went undefeated and won a national title, were honored. They serve as a good reminder of the possible road ahead for this team, especially if they can continue to shoot outside like they did in this game.

The Longhorns face Georgia at home, then travel to Tuscaloosa as they continue to fight for seeding in the SEC Tournament.