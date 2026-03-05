Texas gets throttled by Arkansas in Fayetteville, falls to 9-8 in SEC play

This shouldn’t take long.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Texas lost 105-85 at Arkansas today. At the half, they were down 56-34, comfortably the most given up in the first half all season. The final score was the most points Texas allowed all year, even more than in games that went to overtime.

It was a disaster from the start, with Arkansas beginning the game 19-4, hitting multiple threes while the Longhorns continued to miss layups. It felt like half of the Razorbacks’ first points came off transition buckets off of rebounds Texas should’ve converted. There was at least a 10-point swing in that fashion.

Any time it felt like Texas had gotten within striking range, the Razorbacks responded with a bucket on the other end. They couldn’t miss, shooting six of eight from three in the first half, 12 of 13 free throws, and 19 overall buckets.

It seemed as if every matchup was in Arkansas’ favor, outside of some good slashing from Dailyn Swain. Matas Vokietatis ended up having a good night, but he was bullied in the first by Arkansas big Trevon Brazile on both ends in the first half.

Arkansas’ tremendous guard duo of Darius Acuff and Meleek Thomas looked to be a matchup nightmare coming in, and that was exactly the case. Jordan Pope checked out of the game early for Texas with three fouls and no points. The Arkansas duo combined for 29 first-half points, nine of which came on Acuff threes.

Acuff would end the night with 28 points and 13 assists. Brazile would dunk, jam and block his way to 28 points, 7 rebounds and three blocks. He and the rest of the Razorbacks had too many highlight plays to count.

Nic Codie and Chendall Weaver had decent games off the bench, and the Swain – Mark – Vokietatis trio combined for 65 points, but it clearly wasn’t enough. Pope played just four minutes all night. Simeon Wilcher was 1/6 with two turnovers.

Had you shown this result to a Texas fan two months ago, they would’ve thought it was the nail in the coffin of a disaster first season under Sean Miller in Austin, likely one of 12 losses in SEC play.

Instead, this game really does not affect Texas’ chances at March Madness. Sure, if they had won, they would be guaranteed into the tournament, but the easiest path always included an Arkansas loss on the road, no matter how far back you looked.

Instead, Texas needs to end the year with a win over a struggling Oklahoma squad, maybe even ending Porter Moser’s tenure as the Sooners’ head coach. We’ll see you on Saturday.