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Inside Texas Football

Texas given an 89 OVR ranking in EA Sports College Football 27

Joe Cook
Joe Cook@josephcook89
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EA Sports College Football 27

As the release of the latest edition of the College Football 27 video game approaches, EA Sports has released bits and pieces of information about the game. Yesterday, it was the toughest places to play. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium ranked No. 13.

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Today, it’s best overall teams. The Texas Longhorns were given an 89 overall rating, the third best in the game.

Oregon led the way with a 91 overall rating. Ohio State and Indiana were tied for the second highest with 90. Texas and Notre Dame were then at 89.

The rest of the top 10 featured three 88 overall teams in Ole Miss, Miami, and LSU, then two 87 overall teams with Georgia and Oklahoma.

The Longhorn defense was given an 88 rating while the offense was one of five at 90 or above at 90 on the dot.

The highest overall mark was Ohio State’s offense with a 92 rating.

2026 Texas Opponents’ Ratings in CFB27

TeamOffensive RatingDefensive RatingOverall Rating
Texas State787577
Ohio State928890
UTSA807276
Tennessee858585
Oklahoma878887
Florida848384
Ole Miss888788
Mississippi State818281
Missouri888285
LSU898788
Arkansas808180
Texas A&M868686

The SEC in CFB27

TeamOffensive RatingDefensive RatingOverall Rating
Alabama828986
Arkansas808180
Auburn868083
Florida848384
Georgia858987
Kentucky828081
LSU898788
Ole Miss888788
Mississippi State818281
Missouri888285
Oklahoma878887
South Carolina838282
Tennessee858585
Texas908889
Texas A&M868686
Vanderbilt808281

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