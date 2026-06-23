Texas given an 89 OVR ranking in EA Sports College Football 27

As the release of the latest edition of the College Football 27 video game approaches, EA Sports has released bits and pieces of information about the game. Yesterday, it was the toughest places to play. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium ranked No. 13.

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Today, it’s best overall teams. The Texas Longhorns were given an 89 overall rating, the third best in the game.

Oregon led the way with a 91 overall rating. Ohio State and Indiana were tied for the second highest with 90. Texas and Notre Dame were then at 89.

The rest of the top 10 featured three 88 overall teams in Ole Miss, Miami, and LSU, then two 87 overall teams with Georgia and Oklahoma.

The Longhorn defense was given an 88 rating while the offense was one of five at 90 or above at 90 on the dot.

The highest overall mark was Ohio State’s offense with a 92 rating.

2026 Texas Opponents’ Ratings in CFB27

Team Offensive Rating Defensive Rating Overall Rating Texas State 78 75 77 Ohio State 92 88 90 UTSA 80 72 76 Tennessee 85 85 85 Oklahoma 87 88 87 Florida 84 83 84 Ole Miss 88 87 88 Mississippi State 81 82 81 Missouri 88 82 85 LSU 89 87 88 Arkansas 80 81 80 Texas A&M 86 86 86

The SEC in CFB27