Texas grabs Florida State portal LB Justin Cryer
Texas and new defensive coordinator Will Muschamp are currently restocking the linebackers room in Austin. He added FSU portal product Justin Cryer today.
The Katy (Texas) Royal native started a career-high eight of 12 games he played in, tallying 43 tackles, five for loss, and one sack.
Cryer has totaled 87 tackles (seven for loss), one sack, one interception and one fumble recovery. He played in a total of 34 games the past three years and will be an experienced contributor for whatever team is lucky enough to land him.
He initially signed with Northwestern ahead of the 2023 season before transferring to FSU the following summer.
