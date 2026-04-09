Texas guard Simeon Wilcher to enter the transfer portal
Texas guard Simeon Wilcher has entered the transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Wilcher, who transferred to Texas ahead of the 2025-26 campaign after two years at St. John’s, averaged 5.6 points and 1.7 assists in his lone season as a Longhorn.
Inside Texas mentioned things were moving this direction on Wednesday afternoon.
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Wilcher saw action in 36 games and started one, averaging 18.7 minutes per contest. He shot 37% from the field, 34% from three, and 92% from the free throw line. He also logged 1.6 rebounds per game but committed 1.3 turnovers per contest.
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In his two years at St. John’s, Wilcher played in 64 games and averaged 5.7 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 rebounds.
In the most last portal cycle, Wilcher was ranked as the No. 124 overall prospect and the No. 29 shooting guard in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Wilcher as the No. 163 overall prospect and the No. 32 shooting guard.
The roster at a glance
Out of eligibility (6)
- G Tramon Mark: 14.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 1.8 apg
- G Jordan Pope: 13.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.9 apg
- G Chendall Weaver: 5.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.1 apg
- F Lassina Traore: 3.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Cole Bott (Walk-on): 0.5 ppg, 0.2 rpg, 0.2 apg
- G Brandon Taylor (Walk-on): 0.8 ppg, 0.5 rpg, 0.0 apg
Eligible to return (7)
- F Dailyn Swain: 17.3 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 3.6 apg
- G Camden Heide: 5.9 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 0.7 apg
- C Matas Vokietaitis: 15.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.6 apg
- F Declan Duru: 1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.0 apg
- G Anthon McDermott: 0.9 ppg, 0.6 rpg, 0.3 apg
- F John Clark
- C Lewis Obiorah
Entered portal (2)
- G Simeon Wilcher: 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg
- F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg
The 2026 class (4)
- W Austin Goosby: No. 58 per Rivals
- F Bo Ogden: No. 45 per Rivals
- G Joe Sterling: No. 138 per Rivals
- C Coleman Elkins: Unranked