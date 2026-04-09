Texas guard Simeon Wilcher to enter the transfer portal

Texas guard Simeon Wilcher has entered the transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Wilcher, who transferred to Texas ahead of the 2025-26 campaign after two years at St. John’s, averaged 5.6 points and 1.7 assists in his lone season as a Longhorn.

Inside Texas mentioned things were moving this direction on Wednesday afternoon.

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NEW: Texas guard Simeon Wilcher has entered the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.



Wilcher previously spent two seasons at St. John’s.https://t.co/Im777miSMM pic.twitter.com/EHRlRuHAph — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 9, 2026

Wilcher saw action in 36 games and started one, averaging 18.7 minutes per contest. He shot 37% from the field, 34% from three, and 92% from the free throw line. He also logged 1.6 rebounds per game but committed 1.3 turnovers per contest.

In his two years at St. John’s, Wilcher played in 64 games and averaged 5.7 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.6 rebounds.

In the most last portal cycle, Wilcher was ranked as the No. 124 overall prospect and the No. 29 shooting guard in the On3 Transfer Portal Industry Ranking. On3 ranked Wilcher as the No. 163 overall prospect and the No. 32 shooting guard.

The roster at a glance

Out of eligibility (6)

Eligible to return (7)

Entered portal (2)

G Simeon Wilcher : 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg

: 5.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg, 1.7 apg F Nic Codie: 4.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 0.8 apg

The 2026 class (4)