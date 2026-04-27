Texas Had A Decent Draft — Next Year Looks Way Better

Let’s see how Texas performed this year. Next year will be a different story.

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1! Get the latest on the Longhorns HERE]

Call Luxe Kitchen and Bath at 833-358-LUXE today or visit luxekitchenbath.com to discover where quality meets luxury and begin the process of transforming your home.

The Quick Hitter Show dives into the recent NFL draft results focusing on Texas Longhorns players, followed by a discussion on Texas baseball’s current form. The NFL draft was considered relatively subdued for Texas Longhorns, with fewer players selected and most going later than expected. Anthony Hill, drafted 60th by the Tennessee Titans, is highlighted as a great fit with potential for early playing time due to his third-down pass-rushing skills and the Titans’ defensive scheme under Robert Saleh. Malik Muhammad, picked at 124 by the Chicago Bears, is noted as a potential steal despite concerns about his size, with the Bears offering a playoff-ready environment and depth chart opportunity. The Miami Dolphins secured three Longhorns, including Michael Taaffe and Trey Moore, who are expected to contribute early.

Jack Endries, a tight end, slid to the seventh round, primarily due to blocking concerns, but still has potential to carve out a role with the Cincinnati Bengals. Although Texas had fewer draft picks this year, the outlook for the next draft is very bright with several top prospects like Arch Manning, Trevor Goosby, and Colin Simmons expected to declare and be high picks.

The baseball segment focuses on Texas’ recent struggles at the plate, particularly after being swept by Texas A&M. While the team has shown flashes of offensive strength, they appear to be pressing too much, resulting in slumps and inconsistent hitting. Players like Aiden Robbins and Casey Borba are under pressure to perform, with Robbins’ leadoff role being questioned due to his tendency to swing aggressively early in counts. The team might have to resort to small-ball tactics if offensive woes continue despite the recent series win at Vanderbilt. Upcoming series against Mississippi State is highlighted as critical for Texas to regain momentum in the SEC standings.

InsideTexas.com provides just what passionate Texas fans expect: Market-leading coverage of Longhorns athletics and recruiting.

Join the best Texas fan community and receive all the benefits that come with it:

Elite team and recruiting coverage of the program you love

Immediate access to any Longhorns break news

Exclusive insider practice reports and year-round team info as well as board Q&A’s with IT staff

High level discourse with the most passionate and informed Longhorns fans across multiple board forums.

Market leading team analysis for those who are looking to increase their understanding of Steve Sarkisian and Will Muschamp’s preferred concepts

So much more!

SIGN UP and ensure no Longhorns information gets by you: Join Inside Texas community today!

Talk about this story and many more with fellow Longhorn diehards on the Members Only forum.