Texas has 11 players on 2026 Preseason All-SEC Football Team announced today

At the close of the 2026 SEC Media Days in Tampa, Florida, the conference released its Preseason All-SEC squad on Friday. The Texas Longhorns have a number of players on the First-, Second-, and Third-team rosters. Take a look at the entire All-SEC list here.

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FIRST-TEAM

On the First-Team Offense, Texas has WR Cam Coleman and OT Trevor Goosby.

On the First-Team Defense, EDGE Colin Simmons and LB Rasheem Biles make the cut.

On Special teams, Ryan Niblett is the KR/PR, naturally.

SECOND-TEAM

On the Second-Team Offense, Texas added QB Arch Manning and All-Purpose Ryan Niblett appears again.

On the specialist side, LS Trey Dubuc made the cut.

THIRD-TEAM

On the Third-Team Offense, UT has WR Ryan Wingo and OL Brandon Baker.

On the defensive side, Texas added S Jelani McDonald.

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