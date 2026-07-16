Texas Has the Best WR3 in College Football — And Nobody Is Talking About Him

How many WRs connected with the Texas Longhorns have been discussed more than Emmett Mosley this offseason?

[Sign up for Inside Texas for $1 then get 50% off your first year!]

Obviously, Cam Coleman is No. 1. He may be the most discussed wide receiver in the sport in 2026.

Ryan Wingo is a clear X Factor for the Horns, and Jermaine Bishop was the talk of the town once Spring practice rolled around. Heck, Daylan McCutcheon’s catch in the spring game and the clip of Kaliq Lockett running conditioning drills have probably gotten more buzz than Mosley. That doesn’t even take into account the recruitments of the top two receivers in the 2027 class, Easton Royal and Monshun Sales.

It’s almost like fans have forgotten that Texas retains one of the ten best returning SEC wide receivers, at least to end the year, and he’s their third option in the passing game.

Emmett Mosley didn’t truly announce his presence to the Texas offense until Week 9 against Mississippi State, the eighth game on the Texas schedule. In Starkville, Mosley four catches for 53 yards and two extremely important touchdowns, one a game winner from the hands of Matthew Caldwell.

Has any player in the SEC had a more under-the-radar offseason than Emmett Mosley?



One of the ten best returning WRs to the SEC this year and Texas has the luxury of him being the WR3.



Big asset for Texas in 2026 and onward. pic.twitter.com/4ZRS2GQvpg — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) July 16, 2026

We’ve talked plenty about how much Texas’ offense improved from that game against the Bulldogs and onward, it’s part of why there’s so much confidence in Arch Manning.

But what has gone under the radar about the offense that ended that year is just how important Mosley was to the Texas offense to end the year.

Among receivers returning to college football from the end of the 2025 SEC season, Mosley is one of 22 targeted over 20 times. Among that group, he finished those final five games 10th in receiving yards and tied for 8th in yards per route run. He’s ahead of players like Mario Craver, Eric Singleton and Ryan Coleman-Williams in both of these stats, and even ahead of Coleman in yards per route run.

These aren’t numbers to scoff at. Over 55 yards per game, and one of just two players of this group to not record a drop.

But it feels like there’s absolutely no one talking about him heading into the season.

It’s because the names around him are flashier: Wingo led this entire group of receivers in yards and yards per route run in those final five games. Coleman was the No. 1 transfer in the portal and is seen as the third-best receiver in the sport.

But Mosley provides such an important aspect to the Texas passing game in 2026: reliability.

Mosley finished the year with five of six games featuring three or more catches for 50 or more yards. Just three SEC receivers ended those final five games with more 1st downs.

It’s not flashy with Mosley, but it’s extremely productive, and that’s important with the duo he’s paired with.

Wingo and Coleman are elite talents, but there’s a lot of theory about how good they will be. Both had drop problems in 2025. Coleman has yet to truly break out in college football. Wingo is not the most reliable route runner when sticks are needed on 3rd downs.

Mosley probably won’t finish among the nation’s top 10 in receiving yards in 2026, but how many teams can honestly say they have a better third option at wide receiver? We’d wager none.

Ohio State has the best receiver in college football in Jeremiah Smith and plenty of talent behind him, but Mosley is considerably more proven than anyone competing for the Buckeyes’ third spot. Oregon can make an argument with Evan Stewart, Jeremiah McClellan and Iverson Hooks, but the list of challengers gets short in a hurry.

That’s what makes Mosley such a luxury for Texas. Many programs can’t even afford a reliable WR3, let alone pay one with the track record of Mosley. The Longhorns have one that already produced like an upper-tier SEC starter down the stretch of 2025.

There’s been a lot of talk about Texas’ elite players mixed with depth on the roster in 2026, but that often forgets the role-playing starters that they have. Much like Ty’Anthony Smith or Brandon Baker, solid players whose names fall behind stars in their units, Mosley gives Texas such an inherent advantage, having one of the most reliable pairs of hands in the entire conference sitting there at the No. 3 position on the pecking order.

With Coleman and likely Wingo off to the NFL after this year, Mosley may be the most valuable longterm WR on this roster, maybe outside of the star in the making Bishop. With five-for-five officially announced, he’s a clear winner on this Texas roster. Would it surprise you if Mosley played four years in Austin, and maybe even chipped away at some spots on the receiving record books?

There’s no singular bigger luxury on the Texas roster than Emmett Mosley at WR3, and give him the right game or situation, he could be the Longhorns’ best pass catcher on any given night.