Texas has the fourth-best odds to win the 2026 College World Series per BetMGM
loading...
loading...
Previously, we looked at the increased pitching depth for Jim Schlossnagle and Max Weiner as the Longhorns head into the 2026 season with high...
Talking Texas Baseball and what Jim Schlossnagle and his players had to say heading into the 2026 season...
Here's an in-depth look at what the Texas Longhorns will bring to the mound in 2026....
On Monday, Perfect Game announced its preseason All-SEC team. Let's look at the three players Texas landed on the list....
Texas baseball earns its third preseason top-10 ranking, sitting at No. 8 according to Baseball America...
The Texas Longhorns were ranked No. 3 in D1Baseball's preseason top 25, trailing the No. 1 UCLA Bruins and defending national champion and No. 2 LSU....
Dariyan Pendergrass announced yesterday he is transferring to Texas from the College of Charleston, where he played two seasons. He will look to...
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello has accepted an offer to become the next manager of the San Francisco Giants, per On3's Chris Low. Vitello...
The Longhorns enter 2026 with plenty of expectations as a top 10-15 preseason squad. The 2026 schedule is now here so let's take a look at the out of...
Yesterday at Dell Diamond in Round Rock, we were able to get a sneak peek at the 2026 Texas Baseball squad during a 12-inning exhibition against...
The Texas Longhorns will enter the 2026 season as one of the favorites to win the SEC. The group in year two under Jim Schlossnagle will be very...
Texas head coach Jim Schlossnagle and the Longhorn baseball program are teaming up with the Nolan Ryan Foundation to help rebuild baseball fields in...
Anthony Pack Jr. is going to make it to the 40 Acres, and he's one of the best baseball recruits to ever sign and likely play for the burnt orange....
Texas Baseball is trending upward with a strong core of young talent, strategic roster additions, and renewed recruiting momentum....
Texas Baseball enters a new chapter with a reshaped roster following the MLB Draft and offseason movement. Let's see which players are poised to step...
When a player is selected for the MLB Draft, it isn't definitive that they will be jumping into that organization's roster of prospects. Players are...
The Texas Longhorns are returning to Daikin Park. Texas, who took home the 2025 Southeastern Conference regular season title in Jim Schlossnagle's...
Several Longhorns heard their names called in the MLB Draft, leaving some questions on the roster. We break down who’s gone, who’s back, and what it...
The Texas Longhorns have a top-five portal class as of today, but where does Jim Schlossnagle's program sit in regards to having these portal commits...
The 2025 MLB Draft wrapped with 12 Texas-affiliated players selected, including stars like Max Belyeu and top high school commits Gavin Fien and...
Texas OF Max Belyeu is taken Colorado Rockeis in the 2025 MLB Draft...
One of the biggest recruits that Texas has landed as a commitment has decided to go the professional route after being drafted No. 18 to the Arizona...
One of five top 10 players to commit to the Longhorns in the last 10 years, Gavin Fien is headed off the the minors in hopes of making a big league...
Previewing every important piece of information for tonight's MLB Draft and the Texas Longhorns...
The summer is underway and that means we get a glimpse at some incoming transfers before they arrive at Texas with the summer offseason leagues. Two...