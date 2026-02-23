Skip to main content
Texas
Texas holds steady at No. 3 in the D1Baseball top 25

Joe Cookby: Joe Cook1 hour agojosephcook89

After a 4-0 week, the Texas Longhorns remained No. 3 in the D1Baseball top 25. Texas moved up in other polls, jumping from No. 7 to No. 6 in Baseball America’s top 25.

Texas defeated Lamar 14-4 last Tuesday to secure its first midweek win of the 2026 season, then swept Michigan State with 8-1, 3-1, and 4-0 wins on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Texas hosts RGV this Tuesday before heading to Houston for the Bruce Bolt College Classic. The Longhorns will face No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Baylor, and Ohio State.

UCLA held at No. 1 in the D1Baseball top 25 while LSU remained No. 2.

SEC teams in the D1Baseball top 25 included No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Auburn, No. 10 Florida, No. 11 Georgia, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 22 Kentucky, No. 23 Texas A&M, and No. 25 Ole Miss.

D1Baseball Top 25

  1. UCLA Bruins
  2. LSU Tigers
  3. Texas Longhorns
  4. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  5. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  6. Arkansas Razorbacks
  7. Auburn Tigers
  8. North Carolina Tar Heels
  9. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  10. Florida Gators
  11. Georgia Bulldogs
  12. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  13. Oklahoma Sooners
  14. NC State Wolf Pack
  15. Clemson Tigers
  16. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  17. Miami Hurricanes
  18. TCU Horned Frogs
  19. Oregon State Beavers
  20. Tennessee Volunteers
  21. Florida State Seminoles
  22. Kentucky Wildcats
  23. Texas A&M Aggies
  24. West Virginia Mountaineers
  25. Ole Miss Rebels

Baseball America Top 25

  1. UCLA Bruins
  2. LSU Tigers
  3. Mississippi State Bulldogs
  4. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
  5. Auburn tigers
  6. Texas Longhorns
  7. North Carolina Tar Heels
  8. Georgia Bulldogs
  9. Arkansas Razorbacks
  10. Oklahoma Sooners
  11. Ole Miss Rebels
  12. Virginia Cavaliers
  13. TCU Horned Frogs
  14. Clemson Tigers
  15. NC State Wolf Pack
  16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
  17. Florida State Seminoles
  18. Southern Miss Golden Eagles
  19. Tennessee Volunteers
  20. West Virginia Mountaineers
  21. Texas A&M Aggies
  22. Miami Hurricanes
  23. Florida Gators
  24. Oregon State Beavers
  25. Vanderbilt Commodores

