Texas holds steady at No. 3 in the D1Baseball top 25
After a 4-0 week, the Texas Longhorns remained No. 3 in the D1Baseball top 25. Texas moved up in other polls, jumping from No. 7 to No. 6 in Baseball America’s top 25.
[Sign up for Inside Texas for just $1! Get the latest on Texas recruiting and all things Longhorns HERE]
Texas defeated Lamar 14-4 last Tuesday to secure its first midweek win of the 2026 season, then swept Michigan State with 8-1, 3-1, and 4-0 wins on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
AP Poll
Massive Top 25 shake up
- 2
Rivals300
Counting down the 5-star recruits
- 3New
Charles Bediako
Fighting court decision
- 4
Baseball Top 25
Big shakeup after Week 2
- 5Hot
Bracketology
Shake up, new No. 1 seed
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Texas hosts RGV this Tuesday before heading to Houston for the Bruce Bolt College Classic. The Longhorns will face No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Baylor, and Ohio State.
UCLA held at No. 1 in the D1Baseball top 25 while LSU remained No. 2.
SEC teams in the D1Baseball top 25 included No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Auburn, No. 10 Florida, No. 11 Georgia, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 22 Kentucky, No. 23 Texas A&M, and No. 25 Ole Miss.
D1Baseball Top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- LSU Tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Florida Gators
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Oklahoma Sooners
- NC State Wolf Pack
- Clemson Tigers
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Miami Hurricanes
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Oregon State Beavers
- Tennessee Volunteers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Texas A&M Aggies
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Ole Miss Rebels
Baseball America Top 25
- UCLA Bruins
- LSU Tigers
- Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Auburn tigers
- Texas Longhorns
- North Carolina Tar Heels
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Virginia Cavaliers
- TCU Horned Frogs
- Clemson Tigers
- NC State Wolf Pack
- Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Florida State Seminoles
- Southern Miss Golden Eagles
- Tennessee Volunteers
- West Virginia Mountaineers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Miami Hurricanes
- Florida Gators
- Oregon State Beavers
- Vanderbilt Commodores