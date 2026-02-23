Texas holds steady at No. 3 in the D1Baseball top 25

After a 4-0 week, the Texas Longhorns remained No. 3 in the D1Baseball top 25. Texas moved up in other polls, jumping from No. 7 to No. 6 in Baseball America’s top 25.

Texas defeated Lamar 14-4 last Tuesday to secure its first midweek win of the 2026 season, then swept Michigan State with 8-1, 3-1, and 4-0 wins on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Texas hosts RGV this Tuesday before heading to Houston for the Bruce Bolt College Classic. The Longhorns will face No. 9 Coastal Carolina, Baylor, and Ohio State.

UCLA held at No. 1 in the D1Baseball top 25 while LSU remained No. 2.

SEC teams in the D1Baseball top 25 included No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Auburn, No. 10 Florida, No. 11 Georgia, No. 13 Oklahoma, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 22 Kentucky, No. 23 Texas A&M, and No. 25 Ole Miss.

