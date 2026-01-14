Texas hosting Tennessee portal DE/EDGE Caleb Herring
Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have been hot in the transfer portal. Now they’ll host another top prospect in Tennessee’s Caleb Herring this weekend, On3’s Steve Wiltfong reports.
Herring tallied 25 total tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and two pass breakups over three years in Knoxville.
Herring played high school football at Riverdale (Murfreesboro, TN), and was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 90 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.
Herring wants to make a decision on his next home no later than Sunday.
Herring became one of the most dominating football players in Tennessee high school football early on in his career. But over time, he really refined his game and it helped him rack up 24 tackles for a loss and seven sacks in 2021. “He grew so fast, it took him a while to figure out how to use his body,” Riverdale coach Will Kriesky told Volquest.com. “And he’s really just now learned how to use his body, so he’s able to be more dominant. You can do a lot of things with him. He can come off the edge, or he can play in a little bit of space if he needs to. His range is so long and he’s developed into a special player.” A special player that will follow his brother Elijah Herring to Rocky Top. Herring plans on majoring in agriculture in college. His parents are Tiffany Denise Herring and Nicholas Herring. He has another sibling, Noah Herring.
The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.
