Texas hosts College GameDay ahead of a top-10 matchup with Oklahoma

College GameDay is heading to Austin on Sunday for the women’s basketball iteration of the Red River Shootout.

see y'all at 11:00 AM for College GameDay and 2:00 PM for tipoff vs. OU! — Texas Women's Basketball (@TexasWBB) January 31, 2026

This will mark the first time that GameDay has come to the Forty Acres for women’s basketball.

The 4th-ranked Texas Longhorns are 20-2 on the season with victories over teams like UCLA, South Carolina, Baylor, and Ole Miss. The only two losses came in back-to-back conference games: a loss at LSU and then a loss in a rematch with the Gamecocks. The Horns have bounced back from that skid with dominant wins over Texas A&M and Florida.

10th-ranked Oklahoma is 17-4, with losses to only UCLA, Ole Miss, Kentucky, and LSU, while boasting wins over Oklahoma State and South Carolina. They are currently on a three game win streak.

The Sooners are led by their star true freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 player in the ‘25 class. Texas was the favorite in her commitment up until she chose to play in Norman. She leads the team with 18.9 ppg and 4.3 apg.

Center Raegan Beers averages a double-double, contributing 16.3 ppg and 10.7 rpg. Sahara Williams, Payton Verhulst, and Zya Vann all add double digit points per game for the Sooners.

Madison Booker has been a Player of the Year Candidate so far for Texas, adding 19.2 ppg and 7 rpg, while Jordan Lee has had an excellent sophomore season, averaging 13.9 ppg.

Texas has a star freshman named Aaliyah of their own in Aaliyah Crump. Crump has been hampered by injuries, but has looked great in the seven games she’s played. In the two games since her return, she’s scored 12 and 14 points respectively.

Both schools are battling through a stacked SEC and could use a ranked rivalry win to boost their resumes and keep momentum, with both teams heading into tough stretches with ranked team after ranked team.

Texas plays No. 6 LSU, No. 18 Kentucky, at No. 5 Vanderbilt, and at No. 15 Tennessee after Oklahoma.