Texas in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch the Longhorns take on Tarleton State

After defeating Holy Cross 19-1 in game one of the Austin regional in the NCAA Tournament, the Texas Longhorns will face the Tarleton State Texans in the winners bracket. Texas and Tarleton State played earlier this season with the Texans winning 6-1 on March 17.

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The Longhorns will be the road team. Due to NCAA rules in a matchup between two teams in a regional, the team that has not yet had the chance to be the home team in an event is given homefield advantage.

Time/TV: ESPN+

Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, Texas

First pitch: 6 p.m.

Spread: Texas -4.5

Run total: 10.5

Moneyline: Texas -650, Tarleton State +425

READ MORE: Anthony Pack’s Trio of Homers Propels Texas to a Dominant 19-1 Win to Kick Off the Austin Regional

Pitching Matchups?

Tarleton St. will not be able to use top arms Lowry and Treto against Texas.



I'd expect to see at least two of Matthew McCullough, Ethan Wendel and Tai Phetluangsy to take the mound for the Texans, their main leverage arms left.



Horns have a full staff to work with. — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) May 30, 2026

It's official, Texas dodges Jackson Flora and will face Tarleton State in the Winner's Bracket of the Austin Regional.



The Texans scored 11 on a good UCSB staff, and have already beaten Texas in Austin this year.



Dylan Volantis will be on the mound for the Longhorns — Evan Vieth (@EvanVieth) May 30, 2026

Highlights from the win over Holy Cross

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