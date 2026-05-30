Texas in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch the Longhorns take on Tarleton State
After defeating Holy Cross 19-1 in game one of the Austin regional in the NCAA Tournament, the Texas Longhorns will face the Tarleton State Texans in the winners bracket. Texas and Tarleton State played earlier this season with the Texans winning 6-1 on March 17.
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The Longhorns will be the road team. Due to NCAA rules in a matchup between two teams in a regional, the team that has not yet had the chance to be the home team in an event is given homefield advantage.
Time/TV: ESPN+
Location: UFCU Disch-Falk Field, Austin, Texas
First pitch: 6 p.m.
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Spread: Texas -4.5
Run total: 10.5
Moneyline: Texas -650, Tarleton State +425
READ MORE: Anthony Pack’s Trio of Homers Propels Texas to a Dominant 19-1 Win to Kick Off the Austin Regional
Pitching Matchups?
Highlights from the win over Holy Cross
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