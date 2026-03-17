Texas in the NCAA Tournament: How to watch the Longhorns vs. NC State in the First Four

For players like Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, and Tramon Mark, Texas head coach Sean Miller, today’s First Four matchup for the Longhorns versus NC State is a little bit of déjà-vu. Not only is Texas battling a Wolfpack team it defeated 102-97 in the Maui Invitational earlier this season, but the Longhorns — and the aforementioned four wearing burnt orange — are back in Dayton for the second straight year.

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Last year, with Pope and Mark suiting up for Texas and with Miller coaching Swain at Xavier, the Longhorns and Musketeers battled in the First Four in Dayton. The Longhorns built up a 47-39 halftime lead, but could not stop Xavier in the second half. Swain finished with 11 points and guided XU to the first round. Mark scored 16 points. Pope notched three. Tre Johnson led all scorers with 23 points.

The loss to Xavier led Texas to move on from Rodney Terry. Once Miller’s Musketeers were eliminated by Illinois in the first round, he quickly agreed to a deal to become the head coach of the Longhorns.

One year later, everyone is back in the same spot.

“Yeah, we’ve kind of joked about that all year so it’s kind of ironic and weird that we’re back here, a little déjà-vu feeling,” Pope said Monday.

Added Swain, “It’s definitely a full circle moment a little bit. My first few days at Texas, I kind of joked with them about how we beat them, and now we’re teammates. And I never let them forget. I remind them probably once a week.”

Texas has gone through an interesting season. At 18-14 and 9-9 in SEC play, Texas battled with a number of teams ranked within the top 10 at the time of tipoff including No. 6 Duke, No. 5 Connecticut, No. 10 Vanderbilt, and No. 7 Florida. The Longhorns won five straight SEC games in late January and early February before stumbling to a 1-5 finish capped by a first-round loss to Chris Beard‘s Ole Miss in the SEC Tournament.

But it’s a new season, one where Texas can author a new story even with some recurring characters from last year’s First Four.

“Remember, the team that I’m coaching was here as well, so they have a lot of experience with it,” Miller said Monday. “I think they know what Dayton, Ohio, looks like, feels like, what UD Arena feels like, and certainly are here to represent the SEC and University of Texas and be at our best.”

Both Pope and Swain were confident they could both leave Dayton with a victory after only Swain was able to last year.

“I’m glad to have Dailyn and Coach Miller on my side this time, and I think it’ll play out a lot better than it did last year for me,” Pope said.

Said Swain, “it’s definitely a funny feeling, but like he said, I think it’ll be a better result for the Longhorns this time.”

How to watch

Game 33: No. 11 seed TEXAS (18-14, 9-9 SEC) vs. No. 11 seed NC State (20-13, 10-8 ACC)

NCAA Tournament First Four

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 – approx. 8:10 p.m. Central / 9:10 p.m. Eastern

University of Dayton Arena (13,407) – Dayton, Ohio

GameDay Quick Facts

TELEVISION: The game will be televised nationally by truTV with Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Charles Barkley (analyst), Dick Vitale (analyst) and Jenny Dell (reporter) on the call.

RADIO: The Longhorn Radio Network broadcasts every UT game on the statewide network. Craig Way (pxp) and Eddie Oran (analyst) will call the action. Check TexasLonghorns.com for a listing of affiliates carrying the game. Westwood One Radio will broadcast the game nationally with Danny Reed (pxp) and King McClure (analyst).

SERIES: Texas leads, 4-2. Last meeting: Texas 102-97 (Nov. 26, 2025; Maui)

Notables

TEXAS IN THE BIG DANCE: This marks Texas’ sixth-straight and 40th overall appearance in March Madness. The Horns are one of seven schools to appear in at least 24 of the last 27 NCAAs and one of six schools to appear in at least 32 of the last 37 NCAAs.

EFFICIENT OFFENSE: Texas ranks 13th nationally in offensive efficiency (125.0) by KenPom (thru games of March 15). UT’s 83.8 ppg is the highest scoring average by Texas since the 1994-95 season, and the 48.6-percent FG shooting marks the highest FG percentage since the 1988-89 team hit 48.7-percent.

SEC NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Junior G/F Dailyn Swain claimed SEC Newcomer of the Year honors and is one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award. Per ESPN Research, Swain is currently the ONLY player in a Major Conference to lead his team in at least FIVE major stat categories: scoring (17.7 ppg), rebounding (7.5 rpg), assists (104), steals (55) and minutes (32.0 mpg).

Lassina Traore remains OUT

Sean Miller says on Lassina Traore, "I don't think that he'll be with us, unfortunately, moving forward." — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) March 15, 2026

Betting the game via BetMGM

NC State’s most recent starting five and roster

2025-26 Texas roster