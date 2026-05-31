Texas in the WCWS: What to watch for when the Longhorns take on the Cornhuskers

With a victory over Mississippi State, the Texas Longhorns move on to play the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

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After their opening loss to Tennessee, the Horns beat Mississippi State to stay alive in Oklahoma City.

Texas has already faced the Cornhuskers twice this year, winning the first game 15-10 and losing the second 8-5. Both matchups were extremely early, with the games being the first and third games of the season for Texas and the second and third for Nebraska.

Both Texas ace Teagan Kavan and Nebraska ace Jordy Frahm played poorly in the first game, allowing 5 ER apiece. Mike White chose to pitch Hannah Wells, Brenlee Gonzalez, and Cambria Salmon in game two, while Nebraska started Alexis Jensen before putting in Frahm to close it out.

At this point in the season, a shootout seems unlikely, as both teams will be using their best pitchers.

Nebraska is 52-7 on the year, winning the Big Ten and being awarded the No. 4 overall seed in the tournament.

Frahm is the clear superstar of this Nebraska team, leading the Huskers in ERA (1.30), innings pitched (183.2), batting average among eligible hitters (.404), and home runs (19). Frahm earned Big Ten pitcher of the year and first team All-Big Ten honors.

Hannah Camenzind has also been very good for the Huskers, batting .383 and launching 9 HR on the season. She has also pitched a few times, boasting a 1.40 ERA. She hit a home run in the winner’s bracket game against Alabama, scoring their only run.

Alexis Jensen is the clear second option on the mound, however, holding a 2.32 ERA on 153.2 IP. Jensen was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and to the second team All-Big Ten. team

Hannah Coor, Samantha Bland Jr., Kacie Hoffman, and Ava Kuszak have all been very solid batters for Nebraska, with all of them earning second team All-Big Ten honors as well.

For Texas, the key once again is Kavan’s performance. If she plays her best, Texas can beat any team in the nation. However, she has struggled at times in this postseason, leading to the few Texas losses.

Texas also needs to continue to find consistent offense, especially against a pitcher with the caliber of Frahm. The Horns need players like Leighann Goode, Katie Stewart, and especially Reese Atwood to step up and play their best.

The winner of this game plays Tennessee, and must beat them twice to advance to the finals. Once again, the loser goes home.

Texas vs. Nebraska will air on ABC at 2 p.m. Central.