Happy Texas Independence Day to Longhorn fans and Texans

My dad and I used to celebrate every Texas Independence Day with a pitcher of Lone Star beer at the Posse East in Austin. It seemed like a fitting way to commemorate Texas’ freedom from Mexico. How are you celebrating today? Hopefully alongside loved ones, with a cold one and with some Longhorn highlights in the background, maybe some Waylon Jennings playing overhead.

What are the things you associate most with being Texan? For me, it’s a relentless sense of pride, optimism and the feeling that you can’t ever be counted out. Don’t sleep on us. Santa Anna found that out the hard way. Texas Fight.

There’s a lot wrong and chaotic about college athletics these days, but something which remains is the feeling that your fanhood is a reflection of where you’re from. It says something about who you are and your roots. Even if we’re slowly drifting toward a sport which feels like “rooting for laundry,” there’s still a feeling that the players who don your school’s colors represent you or at least who you aspire to be. I think of recent players like Michael Taaffe and Jahdae Barron.

The heroes of the past become so legendary they are representative of the state itself, icons who embody everything this state is: big, legendary, unstoppable. To me, Earl Campbell is a Lone Star giant up there with the heroes of the revolution. He’s superhuman.

Which Longhorns of yesteryear personify the state to you?

Here’s to the Lone Star State and the best damn team in it. Texas Fight forever.