Texas is officially a host for the NCAA baseball tournament

The NCAA tournament is about to commence and the Longhorns now know they will be hosting a regional at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas is one of the top 16 overall seeds, the NCAA announced on Sunday night. Tomorrow, the Longhorns find out who is heading to round out the four-team event and the potential super regional opponent in Austin should the Longhorns advance through the regional round.

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The selection Monday broadcast begins at 11 a.m. Central on ESPN2.

Texas is set in the tournament and currently all signs point to the Longhorns hosting Miami as the two seed. Louisiana, Tarleton State, UTSA, and Texas State all seem to be common projected three seeds in the regional. The four seed is harder to predict, but High Point, Holy Cross, UC San Diego, and Oral Roberts have been popular projections to Austin.

While the Longhorns have had some disappointing showings in Knoxville and Hoover lately, Texas has remained a top seed thanks to some excellent performances throughout the season and a sweep of Missouri to close the regular season. Texas is top five in every major schedule strength metric and have one of the best records in matchups against top RPI teams.

Wear and tear has started to show as of late, but with Ruger Riojas likely returning for tournament play, Texas has one of the best pitching staffs money can buy in 2026. The offense has struggled at times, but few offenses can lay claim to a better and more consistent result at the plate than the Longhorns. Reality is despite some concerns, Texas is one of the best teams in the nation.

Potential Super Regional Opponents

The Longhorns could sit across Texas A&M in the College Station Regional, setting up a potential heated rivalry matchup in Austin, Texas with a spot in Omaha on the line. Texas A&M is one of the most tested teams in the country having played in the SEC, and have beaten the Longhorns in two of three games before the final matchup was cancelled. Texas will want a chance at revenge and the Aggies would love nothing more than to end Jim Schlossnagle’s season in Austin, Texas.

Beyond the season resume the Aggies have one of the most well rounded and lethal offenses in the nation. Pitching has suffered some injuries and been more of a question after the Lone Star Showdown. But make no mistake, this would be an extremely tough matchup with a lot of fire.

Another popular team for Texas to sit across is Florida State in the Tallahassee Regional. That would set up one of the best blue blood matchups in the Tournament. Both Texas and Florida State sit at No. 1 and No. 2 in total postseason appearances, and are each mainstays in the super regional rounds. Florida State is one of the top teams in the ACC, and will look to reach Omaha once again.

Their offense has been lacking at times and overall isn’t a unit that instills fear in opposing teams, but much like the Longhorns, FSU has a tremendous pitching staff where the results speak for themselves. Should both teams progress to the super regional round, we would get an elite brand match with elite pitching on both sides.

The last of the three popular teams for Texas to line up with in the super regional round is Kansas of the Lawrence Regional. Kansas cruised through the Big 12 with little issue in conference play. With the 15th hardest SOS, Kansas is plenty tested themselves. Should both teams progress to the super regional round, the Jayhawks will be fired up to defeat a former Big 12 opponent.

Kansas would represent one of the most well rounded teams Texas could battle. While their pitching and offense don’t have top 25 stats across the board, they can play very well and have done so this year. The Q1 record speaks for itself with a .647 win percentage, Texas would certainly have its hands full should both teams make the super regional round.

All eyes will be on the selection show tomorrow to see who the Longhorns will have to battle in the postseason.



The tournament is here, and we are officially in double elimination territory the rest of the way.