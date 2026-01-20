Texas is one of the early favorites to win the 2026 national championship

The dust has barely settled on the 2025 college football season, yet there are already odds on the 2026 national champion available for those interested. BetMGM has the Texas Longhorns at +700 odds to win the 2026 national championship, tied for second-best with Notre Dame and Oregon. The Ohio State Buckeyes, Texas’ week two opponent in the 2026 season, carry the best odds at +600.

Defending national champion Indiana is +800 while national runner-up Miami is +2000.

SEC teams with quality odds according to BetMGM include…

Georgia +900

Alabama +1500

LSU +1500

Texas A&M +1500

Oklahoma +3000

Ole Miss +4000

The rest of the SEC has these odds to win the national title.

Tennessee +5000

Missouri +8000

Florida +8000

Auburn +8000

Vanderbilt +10000

Mississippi State +20000

Kentucky +25000

Arkansas +25000

South Carolina +25000

Texas State and UTSA, two teams on Texas’ 2026 schedule, do not have odds associated with their national title hopes.

Other state of Texas schools outside the SEC with odds include

Texas Tech +1500

Baylor +25000

Houston +25000

TCU +30000

North Texas +50000

Texas was similarly ranked by On3’s panel of college football experts in On3’s Way-Too-Early top 25 for 2026. The Longhorns were the No. 3 team behind No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2. Georgia.

On3’s Ari Wasserman explained why the Longhorns were slotted at No. 3.

People got annoyed with the Arch Manning hype heading into the 2024 season. With the way it turned out, it’s hard to blame them. But if you watched Manning play down the stretch of the season and look at what the Longhorns are returning and adding, it’s hard for the hype train to not leave the station yet again. With Manning, incoming receiver transfer Cam Coleman and elite-level defender Colin Simmons, it’s hard to envision a world where Texas isn’t very good.

Texas went 9-3 in the regular season, posting a 6-2 SEC record with losses to Florida and Georgia in conference play and Ohio State in non-conference. The Longhorns are scheduled to face other way-too-early top-25 teams like No. 1 Ohio State, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 10 Oklahoma, No. 24 Florida, No. 15 Ole Miss, No. 12 LSU, and No. 8 Texas A&M in 2026.