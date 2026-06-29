Texas Landed a Strong Recruiting Class in June. What's Next?

Texas recruiting set a torrid pace throughout the month of June, netting 10 commitments—so far. The new pledges run the gamut, from the top-rated cornerback in the country, to an unheralded three-star with intriguing upside, and everything in between. The staff's hard work is going to be rewarded into July as decisions loom for a few high-priority targets. Here's who's in the class and who is very likely next.