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Inside Texas Football Recruiting

Texas Landed a Strong Recruiting Class in June. What's Next?

Eric Nahlin
Eric Nahlin
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Steve Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian (Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Texas recruiting set a torrid pace throughout the month of June, netting 10 commitments—so far. The new pledges run the gamut, from the top-rated cornerback in the country, to an unheralded three-star with intriguing upside, and everything in between. The staff's hard work is going to be rewarded into July as decisions loom for a few high-priority targets. Here's who's in the class and who is very likely next.

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