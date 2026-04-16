Texas Lands 2026 EDGE Brinley Tita Out of Humble Summer Creek

Texas has added another piece to the 2026 class with the commitment of EDGE Brinley Tita of Humble Summer Creek.

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Tita is one of those stories you like to see.

He is not a guy who came into the process with a lot of hype or one whose name was all over the recruiting scene from the start. A big reason for that is because Summer Creek had him playing defensive tackle for most of his high school career. That was more about doing what the team needed than playing the position that probably fits him best long term.

A lot of high school kids deal with that. If you are one of the bigger, tougher, more physical players on the roster, coaches are going to put you where they need you. That is what happened here.

Tita told IT he picked up some smaller offers at the Division II and Division III levels, but instead of taking that route, he chose to bet on himself. He signed with Cisco Junior College with the plan of continuing to develop and earning that Division I opportunity the hard way.

Texas had reached out and inquired about him before, but nothing came from it at the time. That changed in April.

Because of the relationship with Texas EDGE coach LaAllan Clark, along with the staff still looking to add another piece to the edge room in the 2026 class, the Longhorns extended an offer. Once that happened, Tita did not need much time.

“Man, once I got the offer, it felt amazing,” Tita told Inside Texas. “I knew it was a done deal as soon as I got that offer from Coach Clark. You do not turn down an opportunity like this, the biggest stage to go prove yourself at the best university.”

For Tita, it was the opportunity of a lifetime, and he made sure to capitalize on it.

Now Texas has its guy, and Tita will enroll in June as part of the 2026 class.

@BrinleyTita welcome to the Brotherhood!! Let’s get to work !! 🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾 — Coach LaAllan Clark (@CoachLCTrenches) April 16, 2026

Even while playing inside, Tita put together a strong year and gave people a reason to take a harder look. He finished with 86 tackles and 11 sacks, earned 6A All-State Honorable Mention on the defensive line, and was named District Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. That is big-time production, especially when you are talking about good football in a tough district.

He also won district in the shot put with a throw of 51-0, which gives you another glimpse of the power and explosiveness he brings.

When you see that kind of production, toughness, and versatility, it tells you this is a kid who has been doing the dirty work for a while.

As for how he fits at Texas, this gives the Longhorns another body in the edge room, which was needed in the 2026 class. He is a kid who is willing to work, has some explosiveness to him, and brings physical tools and traits you like at the position. From here, it is all about development and growth, but Texas gets that extra body in the room and a player they can continue to build with going forward.