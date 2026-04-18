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Texas lands 2027 four-star EDGE Derwin Fields

On3 imageby: Justin Wells31 minutes ago

Texas and LaAllan Clark are at it again. Today they grabbed a commitment from Brookhaven (Miss.) EDGE Derwin Fields.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound four-star picked the Longhorns over Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Georgia.

Fields is the No. 181 overall prospect, No. 22 EDGE, and No. 6 rated player in Mississippi for the Class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

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