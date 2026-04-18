Texas lands 2027 four-star EDGE Derwin Fields

Texas and LaAllan Clark are at it again. Today they grabbed a commitment from Brookhaven (Miss.) EDGE Derwin Fields.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound four-star picked the Longhorns over Miami, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Georgia.

BREAKING: Four-Star EDGE Derwin Fields has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’4 225 EDGE from Brookhaven, MS chose the Longhorns over Ole Miss, Tennessee, Miami, and Georgia



“LLSLIM 💔🩸”⁰⁰https://t.co/jogjKpq6Lb pic.twitter.com/JTQA8q9HwX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 18, 2026

Fields is the No. 181 overall prospect, No. 22 EDGE, and No. 6 rated player in Mississippi for the Class of 2027, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

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