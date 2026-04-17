Texas lands Brown transfer defensive back Nick Hudson

The Longhorns continue to add pieces to the roster via the transfer portal. This one is an Ivy Leaguer trying to move closer to home. Brown cornerback Nick Hudson, a Texas high school football product with two years of starting experience for the Bears, has committed to Texas per On3’s Pete Nakos.

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Hudson was a member of the class of 2022 out of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek. He was listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds by the Bears.

Hudson logged 52 tackles during his time in Providence, R.I. In 2025, he notched five tackles. 2024 was his most prolific season as he tallied 29 tackles with 0.5 sacks, 13 passes defended, and two fumble recoveries in 10 starts. In 2023 he logged 18 tackles with 0.5 sacks.

He logged 112 defensive snaps in 2025, 529 in 2024, and 136 in 2023. He had a PFF defensive grade of 61.2, a run defense grade of 71.3, a tackling grade of 57.8, and a coverage grade of 58.8 in 2025.

His father Terry played football at Southern and his uncle Chris was an All-American and the 1994 Jim Thorpe Award winner.

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